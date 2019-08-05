‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Camille Kostek Spills Out Of Tiny White Crop Top

Camille Kostek had a weekend to remember in the Hamptons.

As fans of the Sports Illustrated model know, Kostek regularly keeps her Instagram followers updated on her life, sharing plenty of photos and videos of herself on a weekly basis. In the most recent image that was shared with her 650,000-plus fans, Camille flaunted her incredible figure during a weekend visit to Gurney’s Montauk Resort in the Hamptons, which she says was filled with great family time and many new memories.

In the beautiful, new black-and-white snapshot, Camille sat on a chair and struck a pose. The 27-year-old wore her long, blonde locks down and curled for the photo op, smiling from ear to ear. The stunner appeared to be virtually makeup free in the post, letting her freckles and true beauty shine through. The model accessorized the look with a light-colored hat and a dainty silver necklace.

Camille’s body was on full display in the image as she spilled out of a tiny white crop top, leaving virtually nothing to the imagination. She paired the top with matching white pants that tied at the waist. Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned the Sports Illustrated bombshell a ton of attention with over 25,000 likes in addition to 90-plus comments. While many fans took the opportunity to comment on her beauty, countless others let her know they are huge fans.

“Best weekend ever. Family time is the best time,” one follower wrote with a series of pink heart emoji.

“You are an amazing woman and it is an honor to be able to follow you on here. I love your stories I love your photos. I really enjoy seeing the photos of you and Gronk together. Seeing how happy the two of you are lets me know that maybe someday I will find my own true happiness,” another Instagram user wrote. “Thank you for being you and have a fantastic week.”

“Beautiful lady,” one more fan wrote with a red heart emoji.

Loading...

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared that the blonde bombshell posted a photo from this year’s ESPY Awards. In the image, Kostek looked over her shoulder and smiled big for the camera. The blonde bombshell posed in profile, showing off plenty of thigh to the camera. Camille paired the look with a diamond ring and earrings as well a face full of makeup, which came complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush and lipstick while wearing her long, blonde locks down and curled.

Like all her photos, this one racked up a ton of attention for Camille with over 50,000 likes as well as 200-plus comments.