Selena Gomez Stuns In Tight Cream Crop Top & Yoga Pants

Selena Gomez just keeps on wowing. The “Fetish” singer has appeared in a new set of photographs for the PUMA sportswear brand that she fronts, per today’s report from The Daily Mail.

As the newspaper reports, Selena had been shot for PUMA’s Cali Remix campaign, with the 26-year-old clad head-to-toe in the brand’s trendy athleisurewear.

Selena was photographed outdoors in a sunny setting that channeled vintage vibes: Selena was leaning against an old car, alongside being photographed sitting on its hood. The brunette appeared to be embracing her girly side by matching the vehicle’s light and pastel hues. The star was wearing a tight and long-sleeved crop top in cream, with matching yoga pants cutting off below the knee. The ensemble wasn’t flashing a huge amount of skin, but this fitness fiend’s gym-honed body was definitely visible. Selena’s toned abs and flat stomach were on show, with the pants reminding fans of Gomez’s strong and lean legs.

The look was further girly from sneakers in white, cream, and black, with pops of black adding some pizzazz. While some photos sent out Selena’s infectious smile, others took a more demure route as Selena gazed deep into the camera lens with a piercing stare. The star appeared tastefully made-up, with a simple hoop earring finish adding extra flourishes.

Selena has been fronting PUMA since 2017, with The Daily Mail reporting her contract with the brand to be worth $30 million. The star replaced Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, whose campaigns for PUMA proved somewhat ill-received. Jenner doesn’t appear to have lost out, though: She currently fronts competing sportswear brand Adidas alongside sister Kendall Jenner.

Selena does not just model for PUMA. The singer has collaborated with the label for collections, and she’s also opened up about partnering up with PUMA. Speaking to Elle, Selena appeared to voice her much-loved free spirit as she outlined the mindset behind her designs.

“I made the whole collection so that anybody could wear it however they want. As long as you feel good about yourself, you should wear what you feel like wearing. I wanted it to feel like you had options. So the jumpsuit isn’t maybe that practical to do a run in, but it would be good to maybe take a walk. For me, I actually want to wear it to, like, a restaurant because I think it’d be really cute. And with a sneaker, white sneakers, I would totally wear that for comfort and for ease. I’m all about comfort.”

