Jenna Bush Hager Announces The Arrival Of Her Third Child: ‘His Sisters Are Thrilled To Have A Little Brother’

Jenna Bush Hager is now the proud mother of three beautiful children.

Earlier today, Jenna was noticeably absent from her post at The Today Show after having started maternity leave last Friday. Just a short time into the live show, the talk show personality made sure to call in and announce to fans that she gave birth to her new baby boy, Henry Harold “Hal” Hager. Throughout most of the call to the show, Bush Hager was emotional as she described her baby boy to fans, beaming over how happy she is.

The 37-year-old also opened up about her latest arrival to People, giving a few more details. Henry was born on Friday, August 2 at 9:01 a.m. The newborn weighed in at 7 lbs,. 5 oz. and made Jenna and her husband, Henry Hager, proud parents to three. The couple’s two girls, 6-year-0ld Mila and 4-year-old Poppy were overjoyed following their little brother’s birth according to Jenna.

“His sisters are thrilled to have a little brother and already nicknamed his nickname, exclaiming ‘welcome to the world Hal Pal!’ “

The new mother of three also shared that she and her husband are “overcome” with joy to welcome little Hal into the world. According to Jenna, the baby’s name comes from family roots. Of course, his first name comes after his father, Henry Hager, while his middle name, Harold, comes from Jenna’s maternal grandfather, who she says she adored. The television personality also announced the great news on her Instagram page.

In the first image in a series of three, Jenna and her husband sit in a hospital bed, cuddling little Henry in their arms. The second photo in the deck is a solo shot of Jenna and her son, who are doing some skin to skin contact under a blanket. And the third photo in the new series is a family affair with Jenna, Henry, baby Henry, Mila, Poppy, and Jenna’s father, former President George W. Bush and her mother, Laura Bush.

Within just moments of the post going live on her account, it’s earned the 37-year-old plenty of attention with over 7,000 likes in addition to 220-plus comments. Of course, most fans took to the photo to send their congratulations to Jenna and her family.

“Congratulations & Welcome Baby Hal,” one follower commented on the image with a blue heart emoji.

“Congratulations to you and your entire family! God bless that lil man,” another chimed in.

Shortly after the first post, Bush Hager shared a sweet shot of her two daughters looking into little Henry’s bassinet and already looking like they’re playing the role of protective big sisters. That photo is also racking up plenty of likes and comments for the television host.

Congrats to Jenna and Henry on their sweet new son.