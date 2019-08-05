Amber Portwood Says She Will Be ‘Just Fine’ After Sharing And Deleting Cryptic Post About Drunk Driving

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood, but on Sunday, she revealed in an Instagram post that she will be “just fine.” The post came after she shared and quickly deleted a post about drunk driving. Although the picture and caption are gone, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported about the cryptic post.

According to the report, Amber took to Instagram on Sunday to share a screenshot of a Google search about the number of deaths linked to drunk driving in 2018. With the screenshot of the search, Amber included a cryptic caption.

The caption read, “Hmm…how long have I been quiet to protect people. Read in between the lines and let me be! DONE!”

Amber gave no indication who she was allegedly protecting and the post was swiftly deleted. Following the cryptic post, she shared another Instagram post in which she said she will be “just fine.” She shared a photo of a quote from Keanu Reeves and then included her own caption with the post.

“Remember who I am not what you hear,” the mom of two began, “Your negativity can’t phase me anymore. I’ve learned this last month how ignorant people can really be.”

Amber didn’t write who the post was about, but she finished up the caption by saying she was going to be “just fine.”

“I’m going to be just fine in any aspect of my life! Still sending love to all my intelligent beautiful souls.”

Amber was arrested last month after she allegedly assaulted Andrew Glennon while he held the couple’s 1-year-old son. She appeared in court last month with the Teen Mom OG cast by her side. While there is a no-contact order in place between her and Andrew, Amber was granted supervised visits with her son.

Over the weekend, Amber shared that she was with her daughter who she shares with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley. In her Instagram post, Amber wrote that her daughter put a “smile” on her face, but that missing was “one beautiful little man.”

Amber Portwood was introduced to fans on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest daughter. Amber then went on to share her story on Teen Mom OG and has been sharing her story for a decade.

Fans can tune in to MTV Monday night to catch an all-new episode of Teen Mom OG.