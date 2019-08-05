Giuliana Rancic, 44, Drops Jaws In One-Shoulder Swimsuit

Giuliana's showing off her toned body in a new swimwear snap.

Giuliana Rancic is showing off her body in a stunning shot shared to her Instagram account. The E! News host proudly gave her followers a good look at her toned body in the shot she posted to the social media site, which featured her posing on the water in the skimpy swimwear look she actually helped to design.

The fit 44-year-old entertainment news anchor posed while looking off into the distance with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Giuliana’s fun and flirty bathing suit was made up of a one-shoulder look and a blue and white floral pattern. In the photo, she is seen pulling back her long, blonde hair into a ponytail while soaking up the sunshine.

The stunning star – who’s mom to 6-year-old son, Duke, with husband, Bill Rancic – had her seriously toned arms and legs on full display as she leaned back on her arm while proudly showing off her trim and tiny waist in the floral swimsuit.

In the caption, Rancic revealed to her 2.7 million followers that the piece was from her own collaboration with the swimwear brand Summersalt and is called Blue Wildflower.

Fans clearly took notice of the journalist proudly showing off all her hard work in the gym. The comments section was flooded with praise for the star as she promoted her swimwear and showed off her body confidence.

“Stunning,” one fan wrote in the comments while another called her “beautiful.”

A third person commented on the flawless swimwear snap, “Your body has always been amazing.”

The latest collaboration between Giuliana and Summersalt comes hot on the heels of the success of her previous design for the brand.

As The Inquisitr reported just last month, Rancic proudly showed off her fit and toned body once again in another swimsuit photo she shared with her millions of followers. The former Giuliana & Bill reality star showed some skin in another one-shoulder look as she sported a white one-piece with lemons across the bodice.

But while the star most definitely seems very body confident today, she’s previously opened up about her physique and the criticism she’s received from people who have claimed she’s too thin.

Loading...

Rancic was hit with a wave of criticism after appearing at the 2015 Golden Globes to present E!’s red carpet coverage of the award show, after which she admitted she was hit with a barrage of comments about her weight and clarified why she struggles to put on the pounds.

“Some people were saying, ‘The cancer is probably back and they were accusing me of every eating disorder. I thought to myself, ‘God, if someone really thought I had an eating disorder, what a horrible way to approach it,'” she told People.

Giuliana then revealed that medication she was taking following her past breast cancer diagnosis affected her metabolism and caused her to lose weight, even though she was still eating as normal.

“I’m sorry that some people think I’m disgustingly skinny, as they put it, but there’s nothing I can do,” she said. “I’m lucky that I even have the type of cancer that reacts to the medicine.”