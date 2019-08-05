Prince Charles Offered Role in Upcoming James Bond Film, ‘Bond 25’ — And He’s Considering It

The British royal met with star Daniel Craig and the rest of the 'Bond 25' cast and production team earlier this summer.

Prince Charles has been offered a royal role in the upcoming James Bond film, and he is reportedly mulling it over. Britain’s heir to the throne has been offered a special role in Bond 25, the working title for the 007 film that stars Daniel Craig, The Sun reports.

The idea to include Prince Charles, 70, in the Bond 25 film comes seven years after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, teamed up with Craig for a bit set at the opening ceremony of London’s 2012 Olympic games. In the scene, the queen was made to look like she’d parachuted from a chopper. An insider told The Sun that producers think Charles could top his mother’s famous cameo.

“They loved the buzz around the Queen’s appearance alongside Daniel Craig and think Charles could top even that. He is the epitome of everything British, perfect for a cameo role and Bond fans worldwide would absolutely love it.”

Prince Charles’ possible cameo in Bond 25 was reportedly dreamed up earlier this summer when the prince took a trip to Pinewood Studios and visited the set of the upcoming 25th installment of the suave spy franchise. Charles posed for photos with lead actor Craig as well as co-stars Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch and director Cary Joji Fukunaga during the visit in June.

The Sun insider said the princely patriarch is actually thinking about the doing the cameo and if he doesn’t take it, his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, would be the obvious choices for the gig.

“Now he is considering it,” the source said of Prince Charles. “If Charles doesn’t go for it Harry and Wills could be in producers’ sights next.”

John Boyega dishes on Prince William and Prince Harry's Stormtrooper cameos in #TheLastJedi. https://t.co/kdtJkm9830 pic.twitter.com/WjfbTGEnHg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 17, 2017

Of course, if Prince Charles does accept the cameo offer, medics may need to be on hand. Page Six notes the film has already been plagued with problems, including an explosion on the set and an ankle injury suffered by Craig who ultimately needed surgery as a result. The Sun reports that Prince Charles reportedly even joked about the film’s setbacks when he visited the set, asking, “You haven’t had any more things blowing up recently?”

Even without Bond 25, Prince Charles does have one acting credit under his belt already. The royal heir previously appeared in an episode of the long-running British soap Coronation Street, according to IMDB. The real-life HRH Prince of Wales appeared briefly in Coronation Street‘s broadcast in December 2000 in honor of the show’s fortieth anniversary. The prince visited the show’s Manchester studios earlier in the day, and footage of his visit was incorporated into the storyline.

As for Prince Charles’ sons, William and Harry also have a bit of acting experience after filming cameos as Stormtroopers in Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017. Unfortunately, their footage ended up on the cutting room floor because the brothers were deemed too tall for the scene.