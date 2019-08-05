Kendall And Kylie Jenner Show Off Their Artistic Side During Painting Class

Kylie and Kendall Jenner certainly know how to spend their Sundays the right way.

The sisters took part in a relaxing painting class, which Kylie documented through her Instagram stories. They sat around a table set in an outdoor area, surrounded by greenery, and expressed their artistic side by creating some lovely summery paintings.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder started off by showcasing her own painting, but the general theme appeared to be the same for everyone present at the class — a makeup/glam room. The girls were also accompanied by their close pal singer Harry Hudson, and each of them had their own interpretation of the suggested idea.

Kylie’s painting featured mainly pink colors and two mannequins holding different-colored wigs — one short dark wig and a long bright blue one. The furniture next to the large mirror was also adorned with some plants and flowers in vases, and the painting also featured a black hairdresser chair. On top of the mirror, the name “Kylie” was written across.

Kylie then panned the camera over to Harry and his own painting, which shared a similar set up but with different colors. However, it seems like Kendall might be the most arty one of the group, as her painting was very well executed. Kylie zoomed in on her big sister who proudly flaunted her work of art with a big smile on her face. “Yours is pretty,” the young billionaire could be heard saying in the background.

Kenny looked gorgeous without any makeup and with her shoulder-length raven locks secured in a messy ponytail. She wore a black apron to make sure none of her clothes got stained during the art class, which was organized by Timree Paint Studio, according to Kylie’s tags. The 21-year-old also shared a photo of her supermodel sibling posing next to their paintings with a smile on her face and her arms up in the air.

It was a good day for the KarJenner family, who also attended Kanye West’s weekly Sunday Service that morning. In fact, Kendall was spotted chatting with her ex, A$AP Rocky, who just recently returned from Sweden after being incarcerated for a few weeks while awaiting trial.

a Kendall e o Asap juntos ???? pic.twitter.com/RDZWs1kdNa — lais (@journalsbr) August 4, 2019

The two appeared to be in high spirits, but Rocky was probably there for an entirely different reason than to see his former flame. He was likely thanking Kanye and Kim Kardashian for pulling their Oval Office strings and getting President Donald Trump to jump to his defense by contacting the Swedish prime minister in an attempt to free the rapper.