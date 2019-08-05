‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Celebrates Youngest Son’s ‘Two Cool’ Birthday

It’s hard to believe that Kailyn Lowry’s youngest son, Lux, turned 2-years-old today. The mom of three celebrated his birthday over the weekend with a “two cool” themed birthday party, and she shared some pictures of the big day on social media.

On Twitter, she shared three photos of the party decorations. One photo showed plates of cookies decorated in vibrant colors, including greens, oranges, yellows and blues. The cookies were in different designs such as sunglasses, the number two and hand-shaped cookies making the number two. One cookie was blue and in yellow icing read, “Lux is two cool.”

Another photo showed a table set up with delectable desserts, including the cookies as well as a cake that read, “too cool.” Cake pops and other desserts were also on the table. Hanging above the table were three silver balloons that spelled out “Lux.”

A final photo showed the adorable table decorations, which included green and blue balloons with silver number two balloons and sunglasses that read, “two cool.”

On Sunday, Kailyn revealed that her son had two parties. She shared a photo to Twitter of her son next to a birthday cake with his finger in the icing.

Kailyn took to Instagram on Monday morning to wish her son a happy birthday. She wrote that she had a good weekend celebrating his birthday and that he is her “favorite toddler.” With the post, she shared a series of images of Lux enjoying both of his birthday parties.

Kailyn Lowry was introduced to audiences on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was pregnant with her oldest son. The relationship with her oldest son’s father did not work out though, and the two eventually moved on. Over the years, she and Jo Rivera, her oldest son’s father, have had their ups and downs. For quite some time they were getting along well for their son’s sake, but as previously reported by The Inquisitr, the once amicable relationship between the two recently turned sour. Reportedly, Jo has stopped filming for Teen Mom 2 as well, and it is rumored that he won’t appear on the next season, which the cast is currently filming.

Kailyn has been sharing her life on the hit reality show for nearly a decade, and the show will be back for Season 9B, although an air date hasn’t yet been announced. Until then, fans can catch up with Kailyn on social media.