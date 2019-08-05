Destiny’s Child To Reunite With New Music And 2020 World Tour

Are you a Destiny’s Child fan? Well, maybe you should really pay attention to this.

The “Bootylicious” hitmaking group are set to reunite for a 2020 world tour and release some new music, per The Sun.

“I can reveal that Beyonce has been secretly working on getting the iconic pop group back together, with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams both on board,” Simon Boyle reports.

“She wants the reunion to include brand new music and a lucrative tour of the U.S. and Europe next year.”

This year, the group are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their huge selling, multi-platinum album The Writing’s On The Wall. To mark the milestone, they are reissuing the record on a clear, black splattered vinyl, exclusively with Urban Outfitters. It is set to be released in October.

“Beyonce has been desperate to get the girls back together with her in the studio and she can’t think of a better time than 2020 when they will be marking two decades as one of the world’s biggest all-female groups,” an insider told the newspaper.

It has been revealed that Beyonce has noted the success of the Spice Girls tour earlier this year and wants to replicate that on a bigger scale.

The Spice Girls toured the U.K. and Ireland in May and June this year and made $78.2 million from 13 shows.

The plan is to take the tour across North America and Europe. They want the tour to be long enough so fans get the chance to see them, but they need to fit it in between their busy schedules, implying it might only consist of particular countries and cities.

Last year, Beyonce brought out Rowland and Williams during her Coachella headline slot. The trio performed a number of their hits, which fans couldn’t get enough of.

Loading...

Since embarking on their solo careers, the three of them individually have proven that they can be successful independently.

Beyonce has released six studio albums, which have all topped the U.S. album charts, and most recently released a soundtrack album for the Disney remake of The Lion King where she also plays the role of Nala in the box office smash.

Kelly has released four studio albums, three of which have entered the top 10 in the U.S. Currently, she is a judge on The Voice in Australia.

Michelle, too, has released four studio albums and has appeared on a number of Broadway shows. The “Say Yes” songstress played the role of Diana Ross in the American drama television series American Soul this year. Rowland also has a recurring role playing Gladys Knight.