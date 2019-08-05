Aussie Model Madi Edwards Busts Out Of Tiny Pink Bikini While Sipping A Cocktail

Another day, another bikini shot for model Madi Edwards.

As her loyal fans know, the Australian-born beauty is no stranger to showing off her famous figure in a number of sexy outfits that range from bikinis to lingerie to crop tops and everything else between. The blonde bombshell has amassed an impressive following of over 680,000-plus on Instagram alone and each and every photo share earns her a lot of attention from her army of fans. In the most recent image that was shared on her account, Edwards is all smiles while she enjoys a little rest and relaxation.

In the hot new shot, Madi sits at an unnamed restaurant in Australia, posing at a wooden table with a wicker chair. The model looks right into the camera for the photo op, flashing her pearly whites in the shot. The model wears her long, blonde locks pulled back in a high topknot and rocks a face full of makeup in the image, including pink lipgloss. Edwards covers some of her face in a pair of black, circular sunglasses and accessorizes the look with a necklace and a pair of dangly earrings.

While clad in a tiny pink bikini with a metal ring in the center of the top, Madi puts on a busty display for the camera — leaving little to be desired. On the bottom, the model dons a tight, white skirt, and she holds her hands in front of her, gripping a cocktail. In just a few hours of going live, the model’s photo has earned her plenty of attention with over 4,000 likes in addition to 20-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the photo to let Edwards know they’re huge fans while countless others gushed over her gorgeous figure.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” one follower rave with a hear-eye emoji.

“You look amazing,” another chimed in with a series of emoji.

“This is absolutely stunning! Badly gorgeous as ever,” another Instagram user raved with a bunch of flame emoji.

Last week, Madi put on another sexy display in a bikini. As The Inquisitr reported, the model showed off her picture-perfect figure in another NSFW bikini. In the shot, Madi showed off her toned and tanned figure in an electric blue bikini that sent jaws dropping. The top of the suit is bandeau-style and the thong bottoms showcase her toned backside. The photo racked up over 15,000 likes and 120-plus comments for the bombshell.

Fans can keep up with Madi by giving her a follow on Instagram.