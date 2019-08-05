Kendall Jenner Photographed With Ex A$AP Rocky Two Days After Jail Release

Kendall Jenner has been photographed with her ex-boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, made global headlines for having been released from a Swedish jail two days ago following a month-long stint behind bars. The 30-year-old had been held in Sweden from early July after an arrest centering around a brawl and fight back in June.

Now free, A$AP seems to have made a beeline for familiar faces.

As The Daily Mail reports today, the rapper was photographed yesterday at Kanye West’s “Sunday Service,” where he was spotted chatting to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Photos showed the 23-year-old supermodel and her ex in what appeared to be a fully platonic setting. The newspaper’s images were somewhat blurry, although both stars had their faces photographed either in profile or full-frontal modes.

Kendall was looking summery and her usual trendy self. The Adidas spokesperson was outfitted in a pair of light denim jeans paired with a tight and semi-sheer tank top in whites. Her loose brown hair was worn down underneath a baseball cap in dark greens. The outfit was showcasing the model’s sensational frame to the max, although Kendall herself didn’t seem out to flaunt her world-famous body.

Meanwhile, A$AP wore heavier clothing, with a green-and-white bomber jacket, sweats, and on-trend sneakers. The rapper’s trademark hair braids were clearly visible.

Kendall Jenner chats with ex-beau A$AP Rocky at Kanye West's Sunday Service https://t.co/wnbewsEb50 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 5, 2019

As The Daily Mail reports, Kendall and A$AP dated on and off from 2016, with various sets of photos showing them as a couple, alongside headlines that stood at a rumor status. The relationship had run its course by the end of 2017, though.

Kendall is, of course, not the only member of her family to have pursued a high-profile romance with a hip-hop figure. Younger sister Kylie Jenner has been going steady with Astroworld rapper Travis Scott since 2017, with the two currently raising their 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. Kendall’s half-sister Kim Kardashian has been married to Ye rapper Kanye West since 2014. Together, Kim and Kanye are parents to four children.

Loading...

Kendall had recently made headlines for a relationship of her own. May saw the model split from NBA player Ben Simmons, with Kendall appearing to enjoy the single life since the breakup.

Rocky, meanwhile, continues to make headlines for his jail stint, although the rapper’s issues are far from over. His release was made pending a judge’s ruling, with August 14 set to see the rapper back in court. Rocky has received plenty of support from fellow stars such as Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes on social media.

Fans wishing to see more of Kendall should follow her Instagram.