Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos Of Her Kids Looking Seriously Grown Up

Britney's boys are all grown up.

Britney Spears is sharing rare new photos with her two sons as they enjoyed an adorable mother/son day at Disneyland. The trio looked happy and healthy in the sweetest family photos the pop superstar posted to Instagram in the late hours of August 4 as she treated her 22.5 million followers to a look at how she and her boys recently spent a sunny day together at the theme park.

The first photo showed Spears posing with 13-year-old Sean and 12-year-old Jayden as they made their way into the family attraction. The family members showed off big smiles as the mom of two put her arms around her kids – who she shares with former husband Kevin Federline – while wearing a yellow sundress and shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of sunglasses.

Britney also posted a video from inside one of the attractions at the iconic California theme park, as well as a framed photo of Walt Disney and another showing her enjoying some food with her boys during their fun day out.

In the caption, the star revealed why her boys don’t appear on her social media pages so much anymore after she used to regularly treat her millions of followers to photos and videos that showed her sons growing up.

The “Slumber Party” singer revealed in the caption that the reason she doesn’t tend to share too many updates of her boys anymore is because, as they’re getting older, they don’t enjoy having their photos taken so much.

Britney sweetly told to her millions of followers that she was “thrilled” when they agreed to pose with her at the happiest place on earth and let her post all the proof for her fans.

But while the pop star doesn’t share snaps and video of her kids all too often and also turned off comments for her most recent upload, it actually hasn’t been too long since her fans were floored by how grown up Sean and Jayden are looking.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, Spears’ little sister, singer and actress Jamie Lynn Spears, recently shared rare photos of the boys as they enjoyed a fun day out with her and her eldest daughter, 11-year-old Maddie.

The group headed out to a baseball game together during a recent family day in June, and the photos marked the first time in months that fans had gotten a glimpse of Britney and Kevin’s boys.

The comments section of the upload was flooded with messages from fans of both the former Zoey 101 actress and her famous sister as many social media users shared their disbelief at how grown up Sean and Jayden are looking these days after the star stopped posting so many photos of them online.