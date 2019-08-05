‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Gets Cheeky In White String Bikini

Natalie Roser is just one of many models that basically seems to be living in their bathing suit this summer.

As fans who follow the blonde bombshell on social media know, Roser regularly delights her 1 million-plus Instagram followers with bikini-clad photos and plenty of other NSFW photos as well. Over the past few months, the model has been putting on a sexy display in a wide variety of bikinis, and yesterday was certainly no exception. In her latest Instagram share, the popular model gives fans a whole lot to talk about while she strikes a pose on the beach.

In the sultry shot, Roser stands in the sand with a number of wooden loungers and tropical looking umbrellas just behind her. She wears her short blonde tresses slicked back and out of her face as she seems to be going for a slightly messy look. While looking over her shoulder, Natalie gives a slight smile to the camera and looks to be makeup-free in the shot, letting her true beauty shine through.

The model’s stunning figure is on full display in a white string bikini that leaves little to be desired with incredibly tiny bottoms as well as a white string top that showcases her picture-perfect back. The photo is earning the model rave reviews from her army of fans, amassing over 13,000 likes in addition to 150-plus comments within just a few short hours of going live.

Some followers commented on the post to let Natalie know that she looks stunning while countless others had no words, opting to comment with emoji instead. A few others chimed in on the image to ask the model where she got her NSFW bikini.

“You look so beautiful,” one follower gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“Absolutely Stunning my Dear,” another fan raved.

“Undoubtedly the best bum in the biz,” one more follower said.

When she isn’t busy flaunting her figure in a bikini, Roser is usually showing off her body in another sexy outfit. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the Maxim model posted two NSFW black-and-white photos while clad in Calvin Klein panties. In one of the photos, Roser leaned her head back in the shot, running her hand through her long, blonde locks. The model appeared to be makeup-free in the shot, making a serious face for the camera. Her taut tummy and killer legs were on display in the image as she paired the look with a white crop top.

That particular post earned her over 16,000 likes in addition to 180-plus comments.