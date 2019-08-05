‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Slammed On Instagram After Birthday Party Pic

Jenelle Evans was taken to task on social media for what appeared to be an innocent photo of the former Teen Mom star posing with two of her children, Jace and Ensley, at a birthday party for Jace, who turned 10, at a local paintball business.

Jenelle was slammed by fans in the comments section of the Instagram post, who ripped the MTV star to shreds over everything from her parenting skills to speculation if she was pregnant to her marriage to David Eason.

The reality star posted the seemingly innocent photo of herself, son Jace, and daughter Ensley at the paintball establishment with a caption that thanked the business for hosting them and stated that Jace was thrilled at the success of his party and how happy he was. It was from that point on that fans appeared to be unable to keep their negative comments to themselves, slamming the former MTV star for everything they believed they saw in the photo to past mistakes the ex-Teen Mom star has made in the media.

“The only thing that matters is her kids love her, all these negative comments don’t mean anything, as long as the children are good and they love her,” said one fan of the family in support of the reality star.

Another slammed the former Teen Mom star for her and husband David Eason’s parenting skills, stating, “you should have all your kids taken away.”

Another follower sarcastically commented that they wanted to “congratulate the world’s greatest mom.”

Finally, yet another follower said they thought that the fact that Jenelle allowed her little girl Ensley to have her fingers in her mouth was “disgusting.”

Fans also commented on what appeared to be a pregnancy pouch on Evans, taking to task a now-deleted Instagram post made by the reality star where she shared the results of a pregnancy test. Fans were confused by the photo, as it was reported in April by People Magazine that Jenelle had a made a decision to get a tubal ligation, a medical procedure which prevents pregnancy by tying, blocking, or cutting the fallopian tubes. Evans said to E! News that she wanted the procedure because she got very sick while pregnant and was happy with the number of children she had.

Loading...

Evans is a mother to daughter Ensley Jolie, son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, and a son Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. She did not respond to either the negative nor the positive comments left on the photo.

The former Teen Mom star was dropped by the MTV series after allegations that her husband David Eason had shot and killed their family dog Nugget after the animal reportedly bit the couple’s daughter Ensley. After the report, the couple’s children were removed from their custody.

In July, the children were returned to Eason and Evans.