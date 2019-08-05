Mackenzie Standifer Shares ‘Real Life’ Family Photo With Ryan Edwards And Kids After Pregnancy Announcement

Mackenzie Standifer doesn’t share too much on social media, but on Sunday she took to Instagram to post a rare family photo of herself along with her husband, Teen Mom OG dad Ryan Edwards, Ryan’s son Bentley, Mackenzie’s son Hudson and the couple’s son Jagger. It is the first family photo she has posted to Instagram since announcing she is pregnant with a baby daughter.

In the photo, the family was standing on sand with the water and boats behind them. Mackenzie wrote in the caption that she had a fever and, despite her son Hudson not wanting to look at the camera, the photo depicts “real life” with their kids.

If fans were hoping to get a glimpse of Mackenzie’s baby bump, though, they were out of luck. In the photo, Mackenzie wore a shirt that hid any bump she may have. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie made the shocking pregnancy announcement back in July. She shared an ultrasound photo with a caption that revealed the couple was expecting “baby girl Edwards” in January.

Mackenzie turned off comments on that post due to negative responses, but on her newest post, the family received some pretty nice feedback. Many fans pointed out that Mackenzie looked “amazing” while others noted that Ryan was looking “healthy.” Overall, the family looked fantastic and many followers were happy to see them enjoying some quality time together.

While Bentley was spending time with his dad, his mom, Maci Bookout, and her husband, Taylor McKinney, picked up their other kids from Taylor’s family in Texas. It appears that Maverick and Jayde spent some time with their paternal grandparents, but Maci wrote that she was “so happy” to be back with her babies.

Ryan Edwards was introduced to audiences on Season 1 of 16 and Pregnant. During the episode, Ryan’s then-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, found out she was pregnant with their son, Bentley. The couple then went on to share their story on Teen Mom, although their relationship didn’t work out. Cameras have been following both Maci and Ryan for a decade and have documented many of their ups and downs.

Ryan married his wife, Mackenzie, in 2017, and in 2018, they announced they were expecting their first child together. Mackenzie gave birth to Jagger in October of 2018, and now the couple are expecting a baby girl together. Mackenzie hasn’t revealed too much about the pregnancy, but she has said that the baby is due in January.

Fans can tune in to Teen Mom OG Monday nights on MTV.