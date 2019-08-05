Wells Adams Has The Best Seat In The House On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Premiere

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite will sling drinks on ABC's boozy summertime reality show once again this season.

Wells Adams is far from single — the Bachelor Nation fan favorite is engaged to Modern Family star Sarah Hyland. So why is he back on ABC’s dating show Bachelor in Paradise this season? For the third year in a row, Wells will once again hold court as the resident bartender on the boozy summertime reality show, and he has the best seat in the house as lovelorn cast members spill their guts to him.

Wells, who took the place of beloved original BiP bartender Jorge Moreno starting in 2017, has already teased that the upcoming sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise will be the “craziest” yet. On his Your Favorite Thing podcast, Wells teased “one hell of a ride” this season, adding, “It is bonkers.”

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender revealed that this season had a different shooting schedule, with few day shoots and most of the bar-related action taking place at night, with filming going on as late as 4 a.m.

Ahead of the premiere, franchise host Chris Harrison posted a clip from the hilarious opening credits to Bachelor in Paradise in which he swings a golf ball clear into a tropical blue cocktail Wells is making at the bar. Harrison noted that he is excited to “tee it up again” with Wells, who fans originally met during JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette back in 2016.

In the comments section to the post, Wells noted that Harrison made the tricky shot on the very first try.

“HAHAHA Chris and Wells, the best part of Paradise,” a fan of the franchise wrote.

While Wells’ job is to sling drinks on Bachelor in Paradise, it’s not just for show. The fan favorite really does know his way around a cocktail shaker, and he recently shared some favorite cocktail recipes with fans, per Parade. Wells recently partnered with Tropicana to craft drinks using the brand’s juices. Bachelor in Paradise fans may want to whip up a batch of Wells’ Tequila Sunset and his Watermelon Spritz ahead of the Paradise premiere.

The first round of stars that Wells will counsel on Bachelor in Paradise season six includes Blake Horstmann, Tayshia Adams, Hannah Godwin, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Demi Burnett, Katie Morton, Sydney Lotuaco, Jane Averbukh, Onyeka Ehie, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, Wills Reid, Clay Harbor, Annalise Puccini, Bibiana Julian, Derek Peth, Chris Bukowski, Cam Ayala, Kevin Fortenberry and John Paul Jones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Franchise host Chris Harrison and totally-taken Wells Adams will greet the new cast as they arrive at the show’s Playa Escondida beach resort in Sayulita, Mexico on the Bachelor in Paradise premiere.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 premieres Monday, Aug. 5 at 8 p.m. on ABC.