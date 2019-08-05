Miley Cyrus’ Sexy, Leather-Clad Performance Pics Draw Intense Reaction From Fans

Miley Cyrus posted a series of sexy, leather-clad performance pics on Instagram, drawing an intense reaction from fans of the singer who continue to be confused by her recent looks and behavior on the social media site.

Miley posted a sequence of performance photos where fans saw different sides of the former Disney star. Clad in a leather crop-top and insanely tight pants, the singer performed at the Sunny Hill Festival in Prishtina, Kosovo. She added to her look with thigh-high boots, a chunky glittery Gucci belt, and silver bracelets.

Fans took to the social media site in waves to either criticize or praise the ex-Hannah Montana star for her in-your-face social media appearance.

One fan slammed the singer on Instagram of her Sunny Hill performance.

“Poor performance indeed. You are just there mumbling and shaking your body. Your lyrics and unclear and your voice can hardly be heard. You are just using your name to attract some of your remaining fans to your concerts. You have had your time in 2013.”

Another fan praised the singer, stating they were happy to watch the evolution of her as a performer throughout the years.

“The Miley we wanted during Bangerz @mileycyrus so happy you figured out who you are.”

The Sunny Hill Fest in Kosovo was created by Albanian singer Dua Lipa along with her parents. Her father, reported Life & Style, felt a need to bring popular music to the area and give back to the culture.

Miley’s setlist for her appearance at the festival, where she showed off her insane body with some of the sexiest moves of the night, included some of her biggest hits, reported the popular website Setlist.FM, who tallies up the songs bands and performers sing for their fans during a concert.

The site reported that Cyrus sang the following songs for the Sunny Hill attendees, an eclectic mix of some of her old and new songs, as well as covers by some of her favorite performers such as Led Zepplin and Dolly Parton.

“Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” “Mother’s Daughter” “Black Dog” “Unholy” “D.R.E.A.M.” “Cattitude” “We Can’t Stop” “The Most” “Party Up the Street” “Malibu” “Jolene” “Party in the U.S.A.” “Can’t Be Tamed” “Wrecking Ball”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Miley’s latest Instagram antics have led fans to feel embarrassment for her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth. Some of her followers have likened her current behavior to that of 2013 when she performed a raunchy set alongside Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music Awards of her song “We Can’t Stop” and his tune “Blurred Lines.”

“My life and career were changed forever. It inspired me to use my platform for something much bigger. If the world is going to focus on me and what I am doing, then what I am doing should be impactful and it should be great,” reflected Cyrus in 2018 on that performance to Wonderland Magazine.

Miley Cyrus has already released one of three six-song EPs, each packaged as an album with a slightly different name. The first titled She Is Coming dropped in June. The subsequent packages will be titled She Is Here and She Is Everything. The collective package is being called She Is Miley Cyrus.