Carrie Underwood’s Insanely Toned Legs Steal The Show In Tiny Shorts At CMA Fest

CMA Fest viewers were floored by Carrie's legs mere months after she gave birth to her second child.

Carrie Underwood’s legs had jaws dropping across the country as this year’s biggest CMA Fest performances finally aired on ABC on August 4. Underwood took to the stage with Joan Jett for a rocking performance in Nashville as the event – which actually took place back in June – finally came to TV screens in the U.S. And while her powerful voice no doubt stole the show, fans were most definitely left pretty distracted by her seriously toned legs.

Appearing on the stage in Music City just five months after giving birth to her second child in January, the star floored fans and shared two snaps to social media before the show aired, which also had fans commenting on her lean, toned legs.

The first snap posted just hours before the event aired showed her hitting the stage with Jett while rocking a pair of leather shorts and a bedazzled black top with fringe flowing down her arms and several gold embellishments across the bodice.

Another snap taken shortly before she hit the stage had Carrie showing off her uber-toned legs once again in a pair of little black short shorts, which she paired with a sparkly Gucci hoodie and black sneakers. She posed with the Andrew Jackson Elementary Eagle Honor Choir, who performed her hit “The Champion” with her during this year’s CMA Fest.

After seeing the star hit the stage with the choir and Joan, viewers flocked to Twitter to share their support.

While social media was flooded with praise for Carrie’s powerhouse vocals, many tweeters were seriously impressed by her long and tones legs, which she proudly showed off during her performance in her skimpy shorts.

Carrie Underwood still got them legs ???????????? #CMA #CMAFEST — M E G A N ????✨ (@Megan16098120) August 5, 2019

Phenomenal voice and without a doubt the most beautiful legs in Nashville! — Doc (@DockKing1) August 5, 2019

I continue to be amazed by @carrieunderwood’s legs — kalz (@kkallie) August 5, 2019

Carrie Underwood legs are lit ???? #CMAfest — Den ???? (@D_Salina27) August 5, 2019

1. I hope I looke like @carrieunderwood after having a baby 2. Can I have her freaking legs — Jill King ???? (@jill_king19) August 5, 2019

@carrieunderwood I swear you never age. You always look SO good. Those legs, girl I wish!! — Madi Usry???? (@Madiii_Usryyy) August 5, 2019

Man, @carrieunderwood is life goals. Can I have her hair, trainer/workout routine to get those legs, voice? #cmafest — Katie Burgess (@burge_kj) August 5, 2019

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “Southbound” singer has been proudly flaunting all her seriously hard work in the gym over the past few months after becoming a mom of two (she shares 7-month-old son Jacob and 4-year-old son Isaiah with husband Mike Fisher).

The star most recently showed off her uber-toned body on Instagram in a new promotional video for her athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, which is available from Dick’s Sporting Goods stores. The mom of two showed off a number of different workouts in the clip as she swung a kettle bell between her legs, lifted weights and ran up several flights of stairs.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr also reported that Underwood gave fans a look at just how toned her body is all over mere months after giving birth as she posed in a two-piece during an event for her line in New York while sharing a glimpse at some new swimwear looks from the upcoming collection.