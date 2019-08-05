Yanet Garcia Puts Famed Booty On Display In Thong Leotard In Racy Snap

Yanet Garcia is not one to hold back when it comes to posting racy photos to her Instagram account, frequently taking to the photo-sharing site to get her followers’ pulses racing in skimpy outfits and barely-there bikinis. On Sunday, the Mexican weathercaster delighted her fans with a thong leotard that left little of her ample backside to the imagination.

In the snap, the 28-year-old poses on the floor in front of a large window with her back facing the camera. She wears a skintight black-and-white striped leotard that dips low on her back, exposing much of her sculpted back muscles. The thong leotard also highlights her famed booty as she leans on one hand and curls her legs under her, further accentuating her curves.

Yanet shoots a sultry gaze to a distant point as she turns her head to the side, showing off thick black mascara and pink, glossy lips. Her long, brown tresses are curled and hang loose down her back.

Following the photo of Yanet in the leotard, her followers got to see a video of the model’s life and experiences in a short clip. A narrator speaks in Spanish about the weathercaster’s struggles to achieve all that she has in life as various photos flash across the screen.

In the caption of the post, the social influencer writes a message in Spanish about how it hasn’t been easy, but it’s been worth it. Her 10.9 million followers loved the latest post, commenting on her stunning figure and expressing how much she inspires them after listening to her story.

“What an inspiration!!!” one Instagram user commented.

“Not just a pretty face,” another fan wrote.

“I support you. To you and all women and people with aspiration and confidence in what they can achieve!” one more fan chimed in.

Loading...

Over the weekend, Yanet once again proved how hardworking she is by posting a photo of herself taken in the gym alongside an inspirational message about never giving up and how the results of being disciplined cannot be bought.

In the photo, the gym buff poses in tight, black gym sweats that show off her sculpted legs and ample backside and a tie-dyed long sleeve shirt with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows. On her head she wears a dark gray baseball cap that covers her face while her hair is pulled back into a ponytail.