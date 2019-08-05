‘One Piece’ Episode 896 Features Luffy’s Victory Over Cidre, Straw Hat Pirates’ Invitation To Pirate Festival

One Piece Episode 896, “Side Story! Clash! Luffy vs. King of Carbonation!” started with Cidre initiating the battle against Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Pirate Empress Boa Hancock. Cidre overwhelmed Luffy with a weapon powered by carbonated water. His attack against Luffy caused a huge explosion, which was seen by some members of the Straw Hat Pirates who were defending the Thousand Sunny.

Upon noticing the explosion, Roronoa Zoro and Vinsmoke Sanji already knew that it was Luffy who was wreaking havoc on the island. Zoro and the Straw Hat Pirates have already managed to take down several soldiers of the Cidre Guild. Before the fight continued, one of the soldiers decided to speak up and beg for their lives.

One Piece Episode 896 revealed that most of the soldiers of the Cidre Guild were citizens of the island who were forced to fight for Cidre. The soldiers can’t refuse Cidre’s orders since their families were being used as hostages. The soldiers that Luffy met while chasing Cidre also said the same thing, which reminded him of his previous conversation with an old lady he met on the island. After learning the truth, the Straw Hat Pirates became more determined in freeing the island from the Cidre Guild.

When Cidre headed back to the factory to upgrade his weapons, Luffy followed him. Ginger and Guarana tried to stop Luffy, but they were attacked by Hancock. One Piece Episode 896 showed the weapon Cidre built to take down all the big names in the pirate world, specifically Douglas Bullet, who is also known as the Demon Heir. Cidre’s hatred of pirates started when Bullet attacked his village and left him on the verge of death. Since then, Cidre decided to become a bounty hunter to bring peace to the world while earning money as well.

Cidre’s attacks initially seemed to be very effective against Luffy. However, after Luffy heard Cidre insulting pirates who dreamt of finding One Piece, he decided to take the fight more seriously. Luffy succeeded in defeating Cidre using Gear 3rd Elephant Gun. Hancock also took down the two subordinates of Cidre — Ginger and Guarana.

In exchange for freeing the island from the hands of the Cidre Guild, the citizens gave barrels of cola to the Straw Hat Pirates. Luffy bid farewell to Hancock, but the Pirate Empress said that they will see each other again in the Pirate Festival. After Luffy informed them about the invitation, the Straw Hat Pirates all agreed to go to the Delta Island where the Pirates Festival will be held.