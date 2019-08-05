Candice Swanepoel Explores Costa Rica In Cheeky Blue Bikini

Candice Swanepoel has been traveling all around the world this summer, and recently revealed that she took her vacation to Costa Rica with a sizzling new Instagram snap that sent temperatures soaring.

The eye-catching new upload was shared to the Victoria’s Secret Angel’s feed on Sunday, August 4, and was quickly shown some love from her 13.5 million followers on the social media platform. In the shot, the South African beauty was captured carefully navigating across a river with the picturesque view of the rushing water and luscious green trees providing a gorgeous background. But while the scene was nothing short of breathtaking, it was Candice herself that captivated her audience by showing off her famous curves in a minuscule blue bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The 30-year-old sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty swimwear that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique. Its halterneck-style top clung tight to her voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out from every angle as she walked across the water, and had a nearly open back that showed off her bronzed skin. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set offered an equally-as-risque display. Its cheeky cut left the babe’s long, toned legs and curvy booty nearly completely exposed — though her fans certainly did not seem to mind the skin-baring sight. The number’s waistband tied in delicate bows high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection that was also left uncovered as she explored the beautiful area.

Candice also wore a pair of calf-high black rubber rain boots, and though the footwear didn’t exactly match her ensemble, her fans seemed too captivated by her skimpy look to even notice. She wore her blonde tresses tied in a low braid that cascaded down her bare back, and appeared to be going makeup free, letting her natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before the lingerie model’s fans began taking notice of the eye-popping new upload. The post racked up over 127,000 likes after just five hours of going live to the platform, while hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to fill it with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You look beautiful,” one person wrote, while another called Candice a “real life angel.”

“Goddess among men,” commented a third.

