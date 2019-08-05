‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Phyllis And Theo Connect

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, August 5 Adam makes good on his threat to Nick. Plus, Mariah comes up with a solution for Kyle while Theo connects with Phyllis, and Billy tells Chelsea some truths.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) suffered a momentary setback with The Grand Phoenix, but she asked Adam (Mark Grossman) to let her buy it for $10 million. He countered with $15, so Phyllis walked. Later, she and Theo (Tyler Johnson) discussed plans for the fabulous grand opening. He impressed Phyllis, and he Theo admitted that he is interested in her since their stories are so similar. Phyllis asked Theo what his intentions are with Summer (Hunter King), and he answered by telling Phyllis Summer is feisty. When Theo remarked about Adam reaping the benefits of Phyllis’s hard work, she alluded to her next plan.

When Kyle ran into Theo at Society, they had some friction. Theo wanted to plan a bachelor party that Kyle would never forget, but Kyle ranted about Theo spilling the beans to Celeste (Eva LaRue). Ultimately Theo claimed to understand that Kyle is moving forward as a different person than he used to be in New York.

Adam got Michael (Christian LeBlanc) to do some legal work for him in the case for Christian, and later Nick (Joshua Morrow) confronted his former lawyer for switching sides.

Billy (Jason Thompson) ran into Adam at Chancellor Park, and Billy accused Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) youngest brother of planting Delia’s things for Billy to find. Adam swore he would never disrespect Delia’s memory like that. Billy left, and Adam called Nick to tell him that the judge ruled Victoria had violated visitation, so Adam would soon see Christian. At their visitation, Adam planned to tell Christian that he, and not Nick, is the little boy’s father. Nick yelled at Adam that he’d better not do that, and then he told Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) about Adam’s phone call, and she warned him not to interfere. Nick didn’t listen to Chelsea, though, and he showed up at the park just in time to hear Adam tell Christian the truth.

Meanwhile, Chelsea ran into Billy at the bar at Society. He made a snarky comment about Calvin, and Chelsea told Billy she planned to stay in Genoa City. He asked Chelsea about her inheritance, which shocked her, and then Billy remarked that it’s good Chelsea didn’t turn to Adam. As their conversation progressed, Billy told Chelsea how Adam’s return had stirred up bad dreams about Delia. Chelsea let Billy know that she didn’t think Adam would plan Delia’s doll.

Finally, Kyle saw Mariah (Camryn Grimes) at Crimson Lights, and he complained about Theo. Kyle would rather elope than deal with more drama. However, Mariah came up with a great idea to throw Kyle and Lola (Sasha Calle) a combined bachelor and bachelorette party, and Kyle liked her plan.