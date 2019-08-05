Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Spreads Legs Open In Dangerously Tiny Grey Shorts

Georgia Gibbs sent temperatures soaring on Instagram this weekend with a steamy poolside snap that certainly did not get ignored.

The eye-catching photo was shared to her feed on Sunday, August 4, and saw the babe enjoying a relaxing day by the pool. A glimpse of the bright, blue sky proved that it was a beauty, sunny day out, but the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model was fortunately able to find some shade underneath a large, white umbrella. The camera caught her sitting on top of a white towel and staring off into the distance while sporting the tiniest, skintight ensemble from the brand Alo Yoga that did nothing but favors for her incredible curves.

The Australian bombshell sent pulses racing in a sexy, light pink sports bra that clung tight to her voluptuous assets. The piece’s mesh design provided a unique detail to the itty-bitty top, while a pendant necklace fell down her exposed decolletage for a bit of bling. Arguably the most eye-popping element to Georgia’s barely-there outfit was her dangerously short yoga shorts that hardly provided any coverage to her lower half. The babe spread her long, toned legs wide to show off her light grey shorts that could have easily passed for a pair of high-waist bikini bottoms. Its thick waistband perfectly hugged the stunner’s famous physique and sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and offer a hint of her rock hard abs.

Georgia’s dainty necklace was the only accessory she added to her pool-day attire, letting her impressive figure take center stage int he snap. She wore her blonde tresses down in light waves that gently blew in the breeze over her shoulder. A few locks slightly fell in front of her face, but not too much to completely cover up her minimal makeup look that consisted of a light pink lip and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans of the former Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie went absolutely wild for the steamy Instagram post. At the time of this writing, the photo has been double-tapped over 12,000 times after just 13 hours of going live to the social media platform, and has racked up dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning as always,” one person wrote, while another called her a “real life angel.”

“You’re literally perfect,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Georgia has shown some skin on social media. Another recent post to her page saw her posing on the beach in a plunging snakeskin bathingsuit that left an ample amount of cleavage well on display, driving her followers absolutely wild.