Georgia Fowler Rocks Collared Black Bikini In Sizzling Triple Instagram Update

Georgia Fowler wowed her Instagram followers with a slew of sizzling bikini snaps this weekend, and the latest addition to the collection certainly did not disappoint.

The newest post on her page was shared on Sunday, August 4, and included not one, or even two, but three steamy photos of the babe enjoying a relaxing day out on the water. The Victoria’s Secret model struck a series of poses on the deck of a large boat with the cloudless blue sky behind her and the golden sun basking down on her impressive bikini body that definitely did not get ignored by her 956,000 followers.

Georgia sent pulses racing in the triple Instagram update that kicked off with her showing off her flat midsection and impressive, rock hard abs in an itty-bitty two-piece as she arched her back and tilted her head up towards the sun. The swimwear was from fellow Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor’s new collection, and featured a unique collared top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and left an insane amount of cleavage on display. The lower half of the set was equally-as-revealing, and left the babe’s long, toned legs and curvy booty completely exposed for her fans to admire. On trend with one of the most popular swimsuit styles of the summer, it featured a thick black belt around the waistband that sat high on Georgia’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and slender frame.

While the second photo of the series saw the bombshell squinting her eyes underneath the glistening sun, the final slide of the upload captured her using one of her arms to shade herself from the light. As Georgia stared down the camera with her piercing blue eyes in the snap, her fans were offered a glimpse at the dainty hoop earrings she added to her look, as well as her makeup free face that highlighted her striking natural beauty.

Fans of the model showered the bikini-clad social media post with likes and comments. At the time of this writing, the upload has been double-tapped over 32,000 times within its first day of going live to Instagram, while the comments section has been flooded with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful,” one person wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“You are goals,” commented a third.

Loading...

To the delight of Georgia’s fans, this was not the only time she showed off her flawless physique this weekend. As The Inquisitrpreviously reported, the model also spent her Saturday out on the boat while sporting an even skimpier neon green bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves and drove her followers absolutely wild.