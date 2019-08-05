Kristina Levina Flashes Major Cleavage In Latest Instagram Snap

German Instagram model Kristina Levina, who gained popularity on social media for her incredible looks, sense of style, and her skin-baring photos, recently took to her account and treated her fans and followers to two racy snaps, both of which left them thoroughly excited.

In the first picture, the model showed off her incredible cleavage through her skimpy black leather bra which she paired with matching pants. To spice things up, she pulled her bra down with her hands; a move that instantly titillated her fans and she didn’t fail to impress.

The model let her hair down and wore minimal makeup to keep it natural and sexy, while she closed her eyes to pose for the pic.

As of this writing, the pic has amassed more than 15,000 likes and over 310 comments, where fans showered the hot model with various complimentary comments and phrases.

“Love your vibes,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are the true definition of sexiness,” another fan commented.

A third fan wrote that the picture is incredible, adding that he would like to take Kristina out on a date.

To her fans’ delight, Kristina took the time to respond to each comment on the picture where she thanked her fans; a move that prompted people to post further comments on the pic.

Even though she tried to respond to new comments, it was obviously not possible to interact with everyone. Nonetheless, fans felt happy and encouraged because the stunner noticed the comments.

In the second picture, she treated her fans to the view of her pert booty by wearing a white thong. As she turned her back toward the camera, it stopped onlookers in their tracks and left them completely awestruck.

Posing next to a car, the stunner let her blond tresses down and wore a checkered shirt to keep it casual. As of this writing, the picture has accrued more than 16,000 likes and about 400 comments.

“You look fantastic!” one of her fans commented.

“You’re the most attractive woman I have seen to date,” another fan wrote.

Others, per usual, posted one-word compliments and used hearts, kiss, and fire emoji to express their admiration for the model.

According to an article by Hypes andLikes, the model was born in Kazakhstan, but moved to Germany with her family at the age of 3-years-old. The stunner started modeling at 17-years-old.

Per the article, the model, who currently lives in Chemnitz, Germany, said that she doesn’t want to move away from the East and wants to go to Dresden.