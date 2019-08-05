‘It’s Only Going To Get Worse,’ Former Neo-Nazi Warns After Mass Shootings

'What we’re seeing now is a wave of domestic terrorism,' Christian Picciolini says.

On Sunday, former neo-Nazi and creator of The Free Radicals Project, Christian Picciolini, said that the United States is witnessing a “wave of domestic terrorism,” Raw Story reports.

Picciolini went on CNN to discuss with Wolf Blitzer the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. The shootings left dozens of Americans dead, and dozens more injured.

Although it is yet unclear whether the Dayton shooting was ideologically motivated, reports indicate that the El Paso one was — the suspected shooter appears to be a white supremacist, influenced by racist, far-right conspiracy theories.

In his alleged manifesto, which has been circulating online, the suspected shooter echoes numerous far-right tropes, blaming undocumented workers for the problems that the United States is facing.

Picciolini pointed out that the manifestos white supremacist shooters publish online all “reference the same conspiracy theories,” including the so-called “great replacement” conspiracy theory, according to which the white race is being systematically “replaced” through immigration by others races.

“Now, it’s all based on conspiracy theories, but what’s similar about these things is now that they’re trying to outdo each other, I think the death toll is going to get bigger and bigger,” Picciolini said, adding that neo-Nazi protesters in Charlottesville and the suspected New Zealand mass shooter Brenton Tarrant were also inspired by the great replacement conspiracy theory.

The former neo-Nazi argued that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric is at least partially to blame for the shootings. According to him, violent extremists are “putting into action” some of the Trump administration’s most notorious policies “in a more extreme manner.”

“So, they’re now starting to go after immigrants. They’re now starting to go after Muslims, and they’re taking it into their own hands,” Picciolini said.

“It’s only going to get worse,” he predicted.

After multiple deadly mass shootings in the past week, Democratic leaders are calling for Majority Leader McConnell to cancel Senate's recess and hold vote on bill that would create new background check requirements; the bill passed the House in February. https://t.co/4XzTePgEUj — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 4, 2019

The shootings in El Paso and Dayton prompted once again a public discussion about extremism, mental health, and gun violence, with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle proposing solutions for the mass shooting epidemic.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following the shootings, Democratic politicians called for stricter gun regulation, taking aim at President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, accusing the latter of blocking gun control legislation.

According to Picciolini, however, a “more comprehensive approach” is needed.

The former neo-Nazi explained that white nationalist groups have been coordinating globally for decades, which is why they are perfectly capable of finding other ways to harm whoever they want.

“What we’re seeing now is a wave of domestic terrorism,” he said, opining that the attacks in Texas and Ohio simply “mirror” the political situation in the country.