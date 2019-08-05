Aaron Carter Is Accused Of Trying To Flip A Rescue Dog For Cash

Singer and child star Aaron Carter is being accused of flipping or reselling a dog he recently rescued for cash.

TMZ is reporting that Carter is strongly denying that this is the case, but the shelter where he got the bulldog is currently investigating the claims that the singer pulled a quick one on a rescue. At this time, Carter is getting slammed on Twitter and Instagram for a video that seems to show him offering his recently acquired rescue dog for cash.

The video was posted to Instagram Live and made the rounds. In it, he’s heard saying that a bulldog he recently got from the pound is now available for purchase.

“This is my new buddy. So by the way, if I can’t keep him, I am going to be listing him. He’s 10 months old, and he’s running for $3,500. So if anybody wants to give my English bulldog (a home), I rescue him and I find him homes. So if anybody wants to have my English bulldog, he’s being sold for $3,500.”

Many people who saw the video contacted the rescue, Lancaster Animal Care Center to let them know that Carter, who had recently adopted the puppy was now on Instagram trying to make money.

The rescue posted a message to thank everyone for contacting them to let them know that Carter, who adopted the dog two days prior couldn’t keep him. “UPDATE – We are working on this situation. Thanks to all for your concern.”

The singer became indignant when asked to explain why he wouldn’t just return the dog to the rescue if he couldn’t keep him, rather than up the price and sell him days later on social media. He says he does this all of the time and he’s actually saving the dog’s lives.

“I think it’s apalling [sic] that I actually even have to explain myself I’ve rescued many dogs & found many dogs homes. what I said in my Instagram live video was a joke. Find one dog that I adopted and sold for money, be my guest. WONT HAPPEN. I’m a good person and i deserve respect.”

Carter finished by saying that he makes “millions of dollars a year” and doesn’t need to sell dogs online to make money.

It’s important to note that most of the contracts from rescue organizations prohibit the rescuer from selling the dog to anyone at all, and require you to contact the rescue if the dog needs to be rehomed.