Tim Ryan: ‘Republicans Need To, Quite Frankly, Get Their Sh*t Together And Stop Pandering To The NRA’

Two mass shootings in less than 24 hours — one in El Paso, Texas, and the other in Dayton, Ohio — have killed and injured dozens of Americans, shaking the nation to its core once again. They also prompted a public debate about gun violence, gun ownership, and the National Rifle Association (NRA).

As citizens mourn the victims, politicians are debating about who and what is to blame for what has become commonplace in the American society.

As Al Jazeera reported, Democrats are blaming the shooting on inflammatory rhetoric they attribute to President Donald Trump and other conservatives, while calling for more gun control, and urging their Republican colleagues to do back gun control legislation and denounce the president’s rhetoric.

On Sunday, Congressman and 2020 presidential candidate, Tim Ryan, went a step further than his Democratic colleagues, urging Republicans to “get their sh*t together,” Mediaite reports.

Ryan, who represents Ohio’s thirteenth congressional district, appeared on MSNBC to discuss the shootings.

He revealed that he had suspended his presidential campaign to return to Ohio after the horrific shooting in Dayton, urging the American public to put pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has long opposed gun reform, refusing to allow senators to vote on gun control legislation.

“No one feels safe anymore,” Ryan began, before explaining that legislation supporting background checks recently passed in the House of Representatives, but is not passing in the Senate because of McConnell.

“We passed in the House of Representatives a few weeks back, background checks. A basic step that 90 percent of the American people support, and the Republicans need to, quite frankly, get their sh*t together and stop pandering to the NRA, because people are getting killed.”

“This is happening everywhere,” he added.

Although many Democrats have suggested that the NRA is at least partially to blame for gun violence in the country, Republicans have long rejected such claims.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, following the latest mass shootings, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick went on Fox News to blame video games for the rise in gun violence.

Republican politicians on Fox News blame video games for latest mass shootings #EPShooting #DaytonShooting https://t.co/6vdWfayL4D — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 4, 2019

Contradicting statistics and scientific studies, both Republicans alleged that violent video games are to blame for shootings like those in El Paso and Dayton, urging the federal government to get involved and regulate the video game industry.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, the NRA is opposed to nearly all forms of gun regulation, and spends millions every year on lobbying members of the United States Congress.