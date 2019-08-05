Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stefan Find Ted’s Dead Body

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 5, reveal that the week is starting off with some huge drama, including a shocking murder.

According to Celebrating The Soaps, Days of Our Lives fans will see Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) be killed off. Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will shoot Ted in order to get him out of the way of her plan.

Ted’s body will then be stuffed into a trunk and Kristen will be tasked with figuring out how to dispose of the body and cover up the murder so that she’s not marked for the killing.

She’ll decide to frame Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) yet again. This time for murder, and he may find himself behind bars before it’s all said and done.

Stefan will be the person to find Ted’s body, which will immediately make him the number one suspect for the Salem police, especially since he’s already being blamed for kidnapping both Ted and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), another scheme set up by the wicked Kristen.

Meanwhile, Stefan’s bad luck won’t stop there. After his quickie wedding to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), he’ll find out the truth about his romance with Gabi, and he’ll be shocked.

Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Gabi tells Stefan everything. She’ll admit that she only began an intimate relationship with him in hopes of having him fall for her and eventually walking down the aisle together.

Gabi’s will explain to her new husband that the plan was born out of hatred and revenge. As many fans will remember, Stefan previously framed Gabi for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaoo Penghlis), which caused her to go to prison for a crime she didn’t commit.

While she was behind bars she was involved in a violent fight, which left her with injuries that doctors said made it nearly impossible for her to ever have any more children of her own.

Elsewhere in Salem, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) will be furious when he learns that his wife, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) is in love with his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Rex will go off the deep end after learning the shocking and upsetting news, and he’ll pick up the bottle in an attempt to drink his heartbreak away before leaving Salem for good.

Fans can see more of the drama in Salem by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.