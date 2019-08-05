The Commercial Jed Wyatt Filmed With His Ex-Girlfriend Is Pretty Ironic

Jed Wyatt filmed a commercial for a dating app with his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens whom he later cheated on.

There have been a lot of dramatic endings in the history of the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise. However, Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette which concluded last week was arguably one of the most shocking endings in a long time. After Brown gave her final rose to Jed Wyatt and the pair became engaged, she really believed she had found her Prince Charming. It seemed that all the drama she had endured to get to that point was worth it. However, America knew otherwise, according to Cosmopolitan.

About halfway through the airing of the show, it was revealed that Wyatt wasn’t necessarily the person he appeared to be. His ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens came forward and basically exposed him, informing the world that she and Wyatt were still together the night he left for the show. He’d even told her he loved her multiple times and written her a love note before he left. He had told Stevens that his only reason for going on the show was to get famous. He believed that doing so would give him the boost he needed to get his career as a musician, which was going nowhere, up and running.

“We spent the night together the night before he headed to L.A.. He told me [the show] was just an obstacle and we’d be stronger on the other side because of it,” Stevens said of her and Wyatt’s conversation prior to him going on the show.

Fans had to watch Brown fall more and more in love with Wyatt all season long, knowing that the person she was falling for wasn’t at all who he claimed to be. She wouldn’t find out the truth until much later, when she already had a ring on her finger. However, when she did finally find out, she ended the engagement.

#TheBachelorette: Hannah Brown Knew She Had to End Things with Jed Wyatt: 'I Deserve Better' https://t.co/iFH7A1wXdd pic.twitter.com/cY4qcC2CbF — People (@people) July 31, 2019

A new ironic twist has been added to this dramatic saga. It was recently revealed that Wyatt actually filmed a commercial for a dating app with Stevens, whom he would later cheat on. The app, which is called WillCalled. The app essentially helps link ticket holders together with ticket seekers. The commercial shows a smiling Stevens swiping through her phone and eventually swiping on Wyatt’s profile. The camera then shifts to Wyatt, who smiles ecstatically when he sees that Stevens connected with him.

“We’ve got your plus one covered. Swipe, connect and go,” reads the caption advertising the application.