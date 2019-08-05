Sofia Richie Flaunts Curves In Black Bra & Spandex Shorts

Sofia Richie spent her Sunday morning working on her fitness.

Over the weekend, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram story to share a few snaps of herself working out with a gal pal in a skimpy little outfit.

In the video, the model, who is the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, is seen doing a partner workout with one of her girlfriends.

Sofia dons a tiny black sports bra and a pair of matching spandex shorts for her workout. The ensemble flaunts Richie’s toned arms, long, lean legs, flat tummy, insane abs, and ample cleavage.

The model is seen using her friend’s legs to lift herself up and down while in a squatting position. Meanwhile, her friend does wall sits and seems to be feeling the burn.

Sofia’s long, blonde hair is pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head and she completes her look with a pair of black sneakers.

Richie rocks a minimal makeup look for the workout, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a fresh face, and nude lips.

Meanwhile, Sofia’s friend wears a black sports bra, high-waisted black leggings, and bright, white sneakers for the sweat session, pulling her dark hair back into a low ponytail behind her head.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, recently revealed via social media that they were engaging in a staycation, which is a term used for when people spend their vacation time relaxing in the comfort of their own home.

The couple revealed their staycation plans in a sexy photo while lounging together in the bathtub.

Although Scott and Sofia have been dating for about two years, they have yet to move forward in their relationship by getting engaged. However, sources tell Hollywood Life that Richie is completely fine with that.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are, so it’s a non-issue. Right now Sofia’s feeling especially good about where her and Scott are at because the Kardashians have been embracing her more and more, she’s part of the inner circle now,” an insider revealed.

“They’re Scott’s family so it’s very significant, it speaks volumes about Sofia’s future with Scott. She’s so secure in her relationship with Scott and the Kardashians do play a part in that, so having their blessing makes things easier for sure,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram.