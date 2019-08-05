American Model Sofia Jamora Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In A Black Top On Instagram

American model Sofia Jamora, who rose to popularity after being featured in Zayn Malik’s music video for the song “Let Me,” recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her 2.6 million fans and followers to a sultry new snap.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing a transparent black top, made up of mesh fabric, that fully exposed her perky breasts.

Since nudity is not allowed on Instagram, she censored her nipples with two sparkly stickers. Nonetheless, the racy outfit left plenty of skin for the viewers to look at and drool over.

She paired her top with black shirts, accessorized with multiple chains, matching drop earrings and a selection of silver bangles to keep it chic.

She wore her tresses into curls and wore a full face of makeup to accentuate her beautiful facial features.

Within four hours of posting, the snap has garnered more than 140,550 likes and over 620 comments which show that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

Per the geotag, Sofia is attending the much-awaited Hard Summer Music Festival 2019 which took place in Fontana, California on August 3rd and 4th.

In the caption, she informed her fans that she went to the festival to see American singer Kid Cudi’s live performance.

Her fellow models and celebrities who liked or commented on the snap included Tiffany Keller, Sahara Ray, Yovanna Ventura and Le’Tecia Thomas.

“You’re totally unreal,” one of her fans commented on the snap. “You’re the hottest woman I’ve ever seen on social media,” another fan wrote.

While most of the comments were positive in nature, one follower wrote that he wished to delete Sofia’s account so that she could be a normal human being, adding that he hates Instagram models with burning passion.

Before posting the festival picture, Sofia treated her fans to an extremely racy snap where she could be seen wearing a dangerously-short, white ribbed crop top that she paired with hot pants.

The tiny top not only allowed her to flaunt major underboob but as she ditched her bra, a glimpse of her nipples could also be seen through her shirt. The pic can be viewed on Instagram.

As of this writing, the pic has amassed a whopping 176,000 likes and about 800 comments where fans could be seen drooling over the generous display of skin.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Sofia has modeled for online boutique Lolli Valfre’s swimwear line and has been featured in publications such as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Prior to becoming famous, the model modeled for Frankie Bikinis as well as LovePiper.