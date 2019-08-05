Watch Huddersfield Town AFC Vs. Derby County FC Live Stream: Start Time, EFL Championship Opening Week Finale

English football is back, and the opening round of the 2019-2020 EFL Championship season wraps up with newly relegated Huddersfield Town AFC facing promotion playoff runner-up Derby County FC.

English football is back, and though the top-flight Premier League does not get underway until Friday, the always exciting League Championship wraps up the first week of the 2019-2020 campaign on Monday, with newly relegated Huddersfield Town playing their first match in the second tier since the end of the 2016-2017 season — after the Terriers placed last on the Premier League table in 2018-2019 with only three wins and an anemic 16 points, according to Sky Sports. That means the club placed 82 points behind title-winners Manchester City.

As for their opponents, Derby County FC, not only did they lose the EFL promotion playoff final in May, as The Inquisitr reported, they also lost their manager, former Chelsea FC legend Frank Lampard, who moved up to take over the club where he spent 13 years of his 21-season career. New boss Philip Cocu, formerly of Dutch club PSV Eindhoven, makes his official debut in the match that will live stream from West Yorkshire.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the EFL Championship final opening weekend match, pitting last season’s last-place Premier League side Huddersfield Town AFC against Championship sixth-place finisher Derby County FC, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time at 24,000-capacity Kirklees Stadium, also known for sponsorship reasons as the John Smith’s Stadium, in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, England, on Monday, August 5.

Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:45 p.m. EDT on Monday, or at 11:45 a.m. PDT. Fans Down Under in Australia can catch the Championship Week One match live stream starting at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Australian Eastern Standard Time, 2:45 a.m. Western.

Huddersfield enjoyed an undefeated preseason, winning four matches with two draws, per Soccerway, while Derby County lost their final two tune-up matches, after winning three in a row.

The Monday night match will mark the first time the two teams have squared off at Kirklees Stadium since 2016, according to the BBC. That game was won 1-0 but the Terriers — but the Rams have won eight of their last 13 league contests against Huddersfield, with two losses and a pair of draws.

Philip Cocu makes his official debut as Derby County FC Manager on Monday. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Huddersfield Town AFC vs. Derby County FC Monday EFL Championship Matchday 1 finale, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Terriers vs. Rams match at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Sky GO. In Canada, every 2018-2019 EFL Championship match is streamed live on the Canadian version of the DAZN sports platform. And in Australia, Kayo Sports will be the live streaming source for the 2019-2020 EFL Championship season.

An international live stream will be available in selected countries only via Rams TV. A list of those countries is available on the DCFC site.

Throughout most of Africa, the game will also stream only via Fox Sports 1 Africa. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Huddersfield Town AFC vs. Derby County FC, EFL fans should consult LiveSoccer TV.