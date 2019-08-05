Tyler Cameron Wants His Best Friend To Be The Next ‘Bachelor’

Fan favorite Tyler Cameron gave his take on who he thinks should be the next 'Bachelor.'

America fell in love the handsome and impressively with Tyler Cameron during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Although his connection with Brown was slower to grow than some of the rest, their chemistry was obvious. As the season progressed, Brown’s feelings for him intensified as she got to know him better. Eventually, he ended up in the final two. Unfortunately, Brown sent him home brokenhearted because she had stronger feeling for his competitor, Jed Wyatt, according to Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Wyatt, a budding musician from Nashville, proposed to Brown with a song. She thought she was finally going to get the happily ever after she had fought so hard for. However, it was later revealed that Wyatt’s primary intention of going on the show wasn’t to find love, but rather to boost his music career. He even had a girlfriend waiting for him back home who thought that she was going to get back together with him when he returned. When Brown found out this information, she cut off the engagement.

During the finale episode, Brown hinted at the fact that she still had feelings for Cameron. The pair even made plans to get a drink together. With this pair seemingly trying to work things out, it appears that Cameron is out of the running for the coveted role of the next Bachelor. However, he still has an opinion on who he thinks should get the part. He wants his best friend from home, Matt James, to go on the show.

“My goal is to get him on, he needs some convincing so everybody get after him, get him convinced to go and he’ll be a great guy for the show,” he said during a recent interview.

Could Hannah Brown be the best bachelorette in the history of #TheBachelorette? https://t.co/RUKe4ahe29 pic.twitter.com/6ZHVD3bL3z — E! News (@enews) July 31, 2019

Loading...

As far as Cameron and Brown’s relationship moving forward, they both have agreed they believe it is a good idea to move slowly. After all, Brown just got out of a very serious relationship, as she explained during a recent interview.