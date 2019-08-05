Connecticut Police Have Received Over 1,200 Tips Regarding The Disappearance Of Jennifer Dulos

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24 and it appears that law enforcement isn't much closer to finding out what happened to her.

Jennifer Dulos is a 50-year-old Connecticut mother-of-five who has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping her kids off at school. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are the primary suspects in the case.

This has been a highly publicized case that has led to many media stories and a lot of press. Many people have come forward to speculate about what happened to her and over 1,200 people have submitted tips to the police department throughout these past two months. Still, law enforcement doesn’t seem much closer to finding out what happened to the mother-of-five, according to USA Today.

There are many reasons why the press has hooked onto this very tragic story. In fact, many have even compared it to the infamous OJ Simpson case. For one thing, both Jennifer and Dulos were very well to do. Jennifer lived in a large mansion in New Canaan, while Dulos lived in his own luxurious estate in a nearby town. Jennifer had filed for divorce from Dulos prior to her disappearance, and the pair were wrapped up in a nasty custody battle over their children.

Jennifer had already told the court that she feared that her husband would attempt to retaliate against her once she made the ultimate move of filing for divorce. She’d also reportedly told her friends that Dulos was controlling and verbally abusive, at times even in front of the children. He allegedly spoke about the violent acts of revenge he would commit to those who had wronged him.

Currently Dulos and his girlfriend are facing charges for tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. They were caught on video surveillance the night that Jennifer went missing engaging in some suspicious activity. They appeared to be driving around dropping off trash bags into various dumpsters. Some of Jennifer’s bloody clothes were later found in the bags. Both of the suspects have pleaded not guilty and are currently out on bail.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have pleaded not guilty to charges related to his wife's disappearance in Connecticut 18 days ago https://t.co/wBTHtkuOtZ pic.twitter.com/gxati26RsL — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 11, 2019

As for the current state of the investigation, New Canaan police Lt. Jason Ferraro, is remaining pretty tight lipped.

“It’s still an active investigation. We’re over 1,200 tips at this time. It’s a tremendous amount of information to sort through,” he said.

Fotis Dulos went on live television to proclaim his innocence.

“I just want to tell my children that they’re constantly on my mind and that I love them and I miss them very much,” he said.