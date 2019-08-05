Kourtney Kardashian Fans Claim Her Kids Are In Danger In Latest Bathing Suit Photos

Kourtney Kardashian and her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — are currently on a family vacation in Italy.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and her kids were photographed by the paparazzi while taking a boat ride on Saturday.

The family loaded into the boat with some of Kourt’s friends and began to enjoy some fun in the sun. However, fans noticed something dangerous about the photos.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star seemingly failed to put life vests on her three children as they rode in the boat, and fans were outraged by the parenting fail.

“All 3 kids should have life vests on…Safety first,” one angry reader wrote in the comment section of the article.

“Yes, but that would ruin the shot, duh!” another reader replied.

One fan even revealed that she doesn’t even let her kids out of her sight while in public, let alone allow them to go into the water without the proper safety gear.

“I hardly walk in front of my kids, they always by my side and I hold their hands,” the comment stated.

In the photos, Kourt is seen sporting a one-piece, black swimsuit, that flaunts her lean legs and ample cleavage, as well as a sun hat, and dark sunglasses.

Meanwhile, her children load onto the boat rocking their summer ensembles, such as T-shirts and shorts for the boys, and a blue dress for daughter Penelope.

However, the photos in the post are of the group getting on the boat, and not actually riding around the ocean, meaning Kourtney could have put her kids in life vests before the boat began to move around the water.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian’s single mom status doesn’t bother her at all. In fact, she would like to have kids, per Hollywood Life sources.

“Kourtney is thrilled to be turning 40, but she is also doing a lot of thinking about her family planning. Kourt does think about having more kids all the time and now that she is turning 40, while she for sure feels her clock ticking, she is in no rush to have more kids,” an insider told the outlet.

“She froze her eggs last year, which is a huge sense of insurance,” the source stated, adding that Kardashian “has a ton of energy and feels like she could have more kids in a few years.”

“As she turns 40 she does wonder who, when, how or if she will ever have any more kids,” says the informant.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s life with her three children by following her on social media.