Republicans Kevin McCarthy And Dan Patrick Blame Video Games For Mass Shootings

On Sunday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick went on Fox News to discuss the latest mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, The Daily Beast reports.

Both politicians insisted that violent video games are to blame.

Patrick went on Fox & Friends to call for government action against the video game industry. The Republican referred to the alleged shooter’s manifesto — a document, supposedly authored by the suspect, has been circulating the web — to point out that he appears to have been a gamer.

As the Daily Beast notes, video games are barely mentioned in the document. It is, however, full of far-right conspiracy theories, and anti-immigration sentiment.

But according to Patrick, video games and the internet inspired the alleged shooter.

“How long are we going to ignore — at the federal level particularly — where they can do something about the video game industry,” he said.

“In this manifesto that we believe is from the shooter, this manifesto where he talks about living out his super-soldier fantasy on Call of Duty. We know the video game industry is bigger than the movie and music industry combined.”

Patrick also suggested that it is wrong to “allow young people” to visit websites where they know they will be celebrated if they commit a violent act.

The Republican concluded his appearance by suggesting that the lack of devotion to God in the United States is another reason mass shootings are occurring frequently.

The Republican said that Americans “continue to only praise God and look at God on a Sunday morning and kick him out of the town square.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appeared on Sunday Morning Futures, echoing many of the claims made by his colleague.

Host Maria Bartiromo brought up Patrick’s remarks, asking McCarthy whether he believes violent video games are to blame for mass shootings.

Kevin McCarthy, the GOP House minority leader, says video games are a problem following the mass shootings in #ElPaso and #Dayton.https://t.co/ltOB3QCcl9 pic.twitter.com/mhSRgL3J2T — Complex (@Complex) August 4, 2019

McCarthy suggested that they are, stating that video games “dehumanize” people, causing some players to go on shooting sprees in real life. The top Republican then went on to allege that scientific studies show that there is a correlation between video games and mass shootings.

“We’ve watched from studies shown before what it does to individuals” he said.

Studies do not suggest that video games cause violence, however. Some research has even suggested that violent crime rates drop after a popular violent video game is released, according to the Daily Beast.

Video games are not the cause of what’s happening in America. Video games are played worldwide, but US is the only country with this constant crisis. Blaming Call of Duty is not the answer, Lt. Governor @DanPatrick. https://t.co/2siWqZ8xuV — CharlieIntel | Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) August 4, 2019

The publication also noted that both McCarthy and Patrick were invited to appear on CNN’s State of the Union, but declined the invitation, according to host Jake Tapper.