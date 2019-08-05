The Father Of The Alleged Killer Of Ole Miss Student Ally Kostial Insists His Son Is Innocent

All signs point to Brandon Theesfeld as the suspect in the Ally Kostial murder case, but his father says otherwise.

The body of 21-year-old University of Mississippi student Ally Kostial was found on July 20. She had been shot eight times. The alleged killer is 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld, a fellow student at Ole Miss and also Kostial’s on again off again boyfriend. He was arrested two days after Kostial’s body was found and is facing charges for her murder. Although Theesfeld reportedly plans to plead not guilty, the case against him is looking pretty strong for a variety of reasons, according to The New York Post.

Many of Kostial’s friends have come out to talk about just how toxic the victim’s relationship as with Theesfeld. He allegedly strung her along and took advantage of her affection towards him. He was known as a ‘player’ type, who had no intentions of committing to one particular woman. Despite what all of Kostial’s friends saw in Theesfeld and their pleas with her to move on, she believed she was in love with him.

New reports also claim that she was pregnant with the suspect’s baby prior to her death. She reportedly confided in her sorority sisters that when she told Theesfeld about the baby, he grew angry and tried to force her to get an abortion. However, she did not wish to terminate the pregnancy. While the coroner’s office has not yet confirmed whether or not the victim was pregnant at the time of the murder, new details are expected to emerge in the coming weeks.

Despite the fact that all signs point to Theesfeld as Kostial’s murderer, his father, Daniel Theesfeld, insists his son is innocent. He wants everyone to give his son the benefit of the doubt unless he is indeed proven guilty.

IN MEMORY OF ALLY: multiple sorority houses at Ole Miss now have black ribbons tied on columns to pay respects to #allykostial @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/fjGZqXrUXA — Kendall Downing (@kendall_downing) July 26, 2019

“I know my son is innocent. Theesfeld told the station in a statement. And I have reasons to believe that I can’t share anything now. But I would ask everybody to please give him the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.”

Interim Chancellor Larry Sparks from the University of Mississippi issued a statement regarding Kostial’s tragic death and his intentions to support her family.