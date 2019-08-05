Amy Duggar Gets Real In Intimate Baby Bump Photo With Husband Dillon

Amy Duggar only has a few weeks before her baby boy enters the world.

Amy Duggar is 30 weeks along in her first pregnancy, and she is super excited to meet her baby boy with husband Dillon King. She has been pretty consistent with keeping her fans updated on all that is going on in her life, including her heartbreaking loss of her BFF, Grandma Mary Duggar, in June. But most of her photos has been showing off her growing baby bump.

The former reality star just recently shared an intimate moment between her and Dillon, and their unborn child. Posted on her Instagram account is a photo of Dillon contently snuggling up to her expanded belly. Amy Duggar is seen wearing a bra with her bare baby bump showing for all to see. Fans deemed the snapshot “beautiful” and “amazing.”

This is certainly not your typical Duggar photo. It is highly unlikely that any of Amy’s cousins that are expecting babies would ever reveal a picture like that. However, this girl isn’t shy about showing a bit of skin, especially now that she is expecting.

Many of the fans commented on how fast this pregnancy has gone. They are amazed that she is already 30 weeks along. Amy is due in October, around the same time as her cousins, Anna, Kendra, and Lauren. There is also another Duggar baby that will join the family in the winter. John and Abbie Duggar just announced last week that they are expecting their first child.

According to The Inquisitr, the Counting On stars were surprised by the news, but they are really excited to be welcoming their little one in a few months.

Amy Duggar is still close with her famous cousins, despite doing things a little differently than they do. The reality stars are very happy for her and Dillon and are looking forward to meeting their baby boy in just a couple of months.

Amy and Dillon have already picked out the name for their little boy and shared it on Instagram last month. His name will be Daxton Ryan King. Fans flocked to comment on how much they loved it.

The first-time mom has been busy with her clothing shop, but she has also had time to relax, even taking a couple of vacations with her husband. She also hangs out with her mom, Deanna, quite often. The ladies have leaned on each other ever since Grandma Duggar passed away. Her mom even went on the couple’s “babymoon” with them.

The store in Arkansas, 313 Clothing, is currently expanding, so Amy Duggar will be as busy as ever, especially when Daxton Ryan enters the world this fall.