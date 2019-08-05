Teyana Taylor Shows Off Insane Abs In Latest Instagram Update

Teyana Taylor is putting her killer body on display and her 9.1 million followers aren’t complaining.

The R&B singer shared a photo of her flawless physique on her Instagram page. Taylor shared multiple photos of herself walking outside wearing a crop top and jogging pants. The crop top shows off Taylor’s rock hard abs as she shows off her pixie haircut. With her head down, Taylor showed off a tattoo of her arm and accessorized her look with a watch and white sneakers. The singer also has on burgundy lipstick in the snapshot.

At the time of writing, the post received more than 300,000 likes. The photo also received more than 3,000 comments from Taylor’s followers.

“Just give me 1 ab,” one follower wrote.

“That body is insane,” another follower chimed in.

Taylor has had multiple opportunities as of late to show off her famous abs this week. The “Gonna Love Me” singer shared clips on Instagram from her video from her song “HYWI” (How You Want It). The video, which features Diddy’s son King Combs pays homage to famed music video director Hype Williams, per Rolling Stone. In one clip that was released on Friday, August 2, Taylor is twerking on a white rug while wearing a two-piece, white lingerie look throughout the video.

The “Google Me” singer directed the video by herself and wanted to celebrate the music video era from the 90s and 2000s. Throughout the video, Taylor puts her own spin on classic videos by gender-bending some iconic scenes. In one scene, she is re-creating LL Cool J’s “Doin It” video and by playing both the male and female roles.

“It’s about that timeeeeeeeeeeee! #HYWI IS OFFICIALLY OUT NOWWWWWW!!!!!!! As a director & artist I’m so proud of this foreal y’all and could not have made this happen without my amazing team & staff that helped bring this masterpiece to life,” Taylor captioned one clip on her Instagram video.

“HYWI” isn’t Taylor’s first time directing her own music videos. Pitchfork reports that the “Hold On” singer released two videos for songs from her K.T.S.E. EP. Taylor’s video for her song “WTP” was first and featured appearances by Lena Waithe and Mykki Blanco. “Issues/Hold On” followed and featured A$AP Rocky as Taylor’s love interest, and also had appearances by A$AP Ferg and Tyler, The Creator. The multitalented star has also lent her skills SchoolBoy Q’s video for his single “Fast Talk” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Fans of Teyana Taylor can follow the star on Instagram for more updates.