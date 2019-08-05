Canadian Police Search River In Continuing Manhunt For Murder Suspects Kam McLeod And Bryer Schmegelsky

RCMP is searching in a river Sunday as the hunt for two teenagers wanted for murder moves into its third week.

The Canadian nationwide manhunt for two teenage murder suspects took a different direction on Saturday as Royal Canadian Mounted Police said they called in divers to search a Manitoba river.

Five RCMP divers combed the Nelson River after police helicopters spotted a broken aluminum boat on the shore Friday afternoon.

Police refused to say exactly where the boat was found or if the divers came up with any new leads.

“To protect our officers in the area, we’re preferring not to say the exact location of where the boat was found or where the URT team [Underwater Recover Team] is searching,” Letisha Sherry, a social media specialist with Manitoba RCMP, according to the National Post.

The green, flat-bottom aluminum boat was pulled out of the area in the evening.

“It had gone through some rapids and had been significantly damaged,” Inspector Fiedler told The Globe and Mail.

The Nelson River is about 400 miles long and goes from Lake Winnipeg to Hudson Bay.

Most recently the RCMP have been focussing on the area around Gillam, Manitoba. The remote area, which is known to be boggy, has been inundated with police. The teens were spotted in the rural town on July 22. Police discovered a burned-out Toyota near Fox Lake Cree Nation.

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18 and Kam McLeod, 19 have managed to cross four provinces in 10 days and continue to elude police.

The fugitives, from Port Alberni, British Columbia., face a second-degree murder charge in the death of a Vancouver man, Leonard Dyck. They are also suspects in the shooting deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese of North Carolina. The couple was discovered by the Alaska Highway in northern B.C. on July 15.

On Thursday, the RCMP announced it was partially withdrawing from search efforts in Gillam after officers combed through the rough wilderness for more than a week without finding the teens, according to The Globe and Mail.

As paranoia spread across Canada, the Ontario Provincial Police announced on Friday it had set up an investigative team to follow up on potential sightings of Schmegelsky and McLeod in their province. No sightings have been confirmed.

The OPP received more than 30 tips in less than eight hours on Thursday, according to The Daily Mail.

One unconfirmed sighting of the duo in recent days was ‘a suspicious’ white vehicle driving through a construction zone on a highway in the small community of Kapuskasing, Ontario.

The RCMP and OPP have urged members of the public to call them immediately to report a possible sighting instead of posting information on social media.

Police have said they still don’t know where the suspects are headed, or if they are even still alive.