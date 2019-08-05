Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Crop Top & Tiny Shorts

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, flaunted her fabulous figure on social media this weekend while she enjoyed some fun at Lollapalooza in Chicago, Illinois.

On Saturday, Hailie Jade took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself wearing a skimpy little outfit and flaunting her flawless figure.

In the photo, Hailie stands in front a group of Lollapalooza posters wearing a black, short-sleeved Van Halen crop top. The model also dons a pair of high-waisted, brown shorts.

The outfit showcased Hailie’s toned arms, flat tummy, and incredible abs. She also puts her long, lean legs on full display in the snap.

Hailie has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls that fall down her back and over her shoulder.

She also rocks a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks. She adds a bronzed glow and a light pink gloss on her lips to complete her glam look.

Hailie accessorizes her ensemble by sporting a black belt around her waist and bright, white sneakers on her feet. She also adds multiple bracelets on her wrists, some small earrings, and a pair of trendy sunglasses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailie Jade is well known to Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) fans as she was often mentioned in his songs in the early 2000’s.

Nowadays, Hailie doesn’t even use her father’s last name on social media, where she boasts over 1.6 million followers to her account.

Perhaps Hailie doesn’t want to use her famous last name in order to gain fame and notoriety as she tries to figure out what career path she’ll take in the future.

Loading...

Meanwhile, the young social media sensation recently told People Magazine that just because she doesn’t use her father’s last name, or post pictures with her famous dad online, it doesn’t she’s not close to Eminem.

Hailie says that she and her father are actually “very close,” despite any drama that has transpired between Eminem and her mother, Kim, in the past, much of which was documented in the rapper’s songs.

However, Hailie says she’s not quite sure what she’ll do with her career just yet, but she’s certain she won’t follow in her father’s footsteps by breaking into the music business.

“I’m not sure yet, it’s kind of up in the air, still. People have been reaching out through [Instagram], as I don’t have any [management],” Hailie previously said of her future career.

Fans can see more of Hailie Jade by following her on social media.