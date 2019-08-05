Valentina Sampaio Reportedly Gets Her Wings As First Victoria’s Secret Transgender Model

Say hello to Valentina Sampaio, Victoria’s Secret’s first transgender model.

Valentina, who is about to be featured in the lingerie company’s fresh VS Pink campaign, told the world via Instagram that she landed the gig. Albeit subtle, the lanky model stated, “Backstage click @vapink,” while also using such a telling hashtag as #diversity.

Orange Is The New Black actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox was the top commenter for her post.

“Wow, finally,” she stated.

Meanwhile, fellow model Lais Ribeiro supplied six clapping emoji on Valentina’s August 2 offering.

Admirers writing in all kinds of languages from all sectors of the world commented about the 22-year-old’s new high-profile job.

The Brazilian model and actress, who is active on the social media outlet with 186,000 followers and climbing, has been building quite a resume. In fact, this not Valentina’s first, well, first.

She was the first openly transgender woman featured on Vogue Paris’s and Vogue Germany’s covers in 2017, according to Allure.

That same year, she was the first to cover Brazilian Vogue, as shown on the magazine’s site.

While featuring Valentina, BuzzFeed talked about these significant developments on June 5, 2017.

“Her accomplishment comes despite recent setbacks for the LGBT community in Brazil — including a spike in hate crimes and killings of LGBT people.”

As Valentina was breaking through tough barriers, she shared her thoughts with BuzzFeed.

“Things have happened so fast, I’ve barely had time to process and think about what all this means. I’ve realized a dream of such size I really can’t describe it,” she said.

Valentina is, or has been “a spokeswoman for L’Oréal along with Juliana Paes, Isabeli Fontana, Emanuela de Paula, Grazi Massafera, Taís Araújo, Ágatha Moreira and Sophia Abrahão,” according to her bio on Celeb Facts.

The sexy green-eyed beauty stands at 5-feet-9-inches and has the ideal measurements of 33-25-34.

The celebrated model’s beginnings were low-key. She was born in a fishing village in Aquiraz in the Brazilian state of Ceará. It was there, at 8-years-old, that “her psychologist understood her to be transgender… She became Valentina at 10.”

These days, Valentina is making history. Her addition to the brand’s PINK lineup comes as Victoria’s Secret has been moving forward with a rebranding effort, reportedly due to a major decline in sales, according to E! News.

The move to include the beautiful brunette as the face of the popular line may surprise certain people who work or have worked for the company. In fact, almost a year ago, Victoria’s Secret’s chief marketing officer Ed Razek remarked, via Harper’s Bazaar, that “it was unlikely transgender and plus-sized models would be right for the brand.”

Razek apparently had yet to meet Valentina Sampaio.