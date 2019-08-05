‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: A DiMera Returns, Someone Is Murdered

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the week of August 5 reveal that there will be some major moving pieces in Salem, and it is sure to shake things up.

According to Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see yet another DiMera return to Salem, and this time it will be for love.

Viewers watched as it was revealed last week that Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) was still alive thanks to Dr. Rolf’s serum. Now, his own sister, Kristen Dimera (Stacy Haiduk), has devised a wicked plan in order to take over the family business.

Kristen has been pretending to be Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) in an elaborate mask and wig. She revealed her true self to Tony, and then told him that she needed to marry him, her own adopted brother, as Nicole, in order to become an official DiMera in the eyes of Salem. By doing so, Kristen, acting as Nicole, is now in line to become the next CEO of DiMera Enterprises.

However, there could be one big problem. Although “Nicole” and Tony got married, Tony’s beloved wife, Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley), is back in Salem and she’ll be shocked and appalled when she finds out the love of her life is not only alive, but that he married Nicole.

In the latest #DAYS, “Nicole” is furious when Tony pulls a disappearing act. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/emrMq87eHs — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will say goodbye to Kyle Lowder’s Rex Brady. Lowder is a fan favorite, as he previously portrayed the character of Brady Black, a role now played by Eric Martsolf.

Do you have anything to hide, Rex? ???? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/aOnAmkrVds — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 9, 2019

Kyle returned to the soap opera as Rex, but will be saying his final goodbyes to Salem and the family members he’s leaving behind after it was revealed that his wife, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey), is in love with his very own brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Sarah and Rex will seemingly divorce and he’ll be leaving town to pick up the pieces of his broken heart somewhere else, perhaps with the mother of his child, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath), wherever she is.

In addition, viewers will also say a fond farewell to the character of Ted Laurent, played by Giles Marini. This week Ted will be murdered and his body will be stuffed into a trunk for disposal, leaving Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) without her most recent and regular scene partner.

Fans can see all of the comings and goings happen by tuning into Days of Our Lives, which airs weekday afternoons on NBC.