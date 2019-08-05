‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers: Divorce, Drama & Death Plaque Salem

Days of Our Lives weekly preview spoilers reveal that it is going to be yet another shocking and dramatic week in Salem.

In the latest Days of Our Lives promo, fans can see that there will be a lot going on over the next five days, and viewers won’t want to miss a minute of the action.

In the clip, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), is seen drunk and depressed after learning that his wife, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) is completely head over heels in love with his very own brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan).

Rex will turn to the bottle to help him deal with his broken heart, and he’ll have a drinking buddy while he’s at it. Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will also be drunk and heartbroken over Sarah being in love with Eric.

As many fans already know, Xander is also smitten with Sarah, and was hoping to tear her away from Rex in the future. However, that may no longer be an option if Sarah and Eric finally become a couple like they have been wanting to do for months now.

“My wife is in love with my brother, ” Rex is seen telling a drunk Xander, who laughs at the situation.

It looks like Rex will take the pieces of his broken heart and leave Salem behind, possibly for good.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will see that Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) will have her own drama to deal with. She has married Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash), but she’s still looking to get revenge on him by taking his money and power.

Although, Stefan will try to get through to Gabi, telling her that he’s sure she’s in love with him, and it wasn’t all just an act of revenge. “I know you love me,” he tells her as she puts on her best poker face.

In addition, Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) is officially leaving Salem in a body bag, or a locked trunk. Ted has been killed off and his body is seen being stuffed in a trunk for hiding and easy disposal.

Ted came on the scene last year and has been wooing Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) ever since. His meddling was even a huge reason that Hope and her husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) filed for divorce.

Now it looks like Hope is back at square one when she believes Ted is gone for good.

Fans can see more of the drama by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.