Prince Harry Sends Duchess Meghan A Gushing Birthday Message

Prince Harry is not following the traditional royal path of being understated and private when expressing affection to his spouse as he is gushing about her on the occasion of her birthday.

Express reports that Prince Harry went big when wishing Meghan Markle a happy 38th birthday on Instagram, and addressed it to his “amazing wife.

“Thank you for joining me on this adventure! Wishing HRH the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday.”

The prince signed the note with a photo “H.”

Elle says that others in the royal family also wished the Duchess of Sussex a happy birthday. Clarence House where Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla live and Kensington Palace where the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton are based all sent their best wishes.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!????,” Kensington Palace shared in its post. and “A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex????,” Clarence House wrote on its Instagram.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie shared that the Duchess of Sussex planned to spend her birthday quietly, and as a family, as Prince Harry will be getting back in from his trip to Google Camp in Italy.

Prince Harry wishes his ‘amazing wife’ Meghan Markle a happy birthday https://t.co/XiEn2lwEsl — Independent Lifestyle (@IndyLife) August 4, 2019

Scobie stated that there will be no fuss on Markle’s actual birthday.

“Prince Harry will be back from Google Camp in Sicily, where he gave a speech about the fight against climate change, so they’ll be spending Meghan’s birthday quietly as a family. The Sussexes have been so busy this year that I can imagine her birthday will simply involve a well-deserved day of rest with a few friends—and, of course, precious moments with Archie.”

Loading...

People Magazine shared that this is Meghan Markle’s first birthday as a mom, so it’s no surprise that she wants to spend it with Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Even Queen Elizabeth through her royal family account took some time on her vacation in Scotland to wish Duchess Meghan and family a wonderful day, saying “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex.???? The Duchess was born on this day in 1981.”

This has been a big year for both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they got married, went on a Commonwealth trip to New Zealand, Australia, Tonga and Fiji, and then gave birth to their beautiful new addition, Archie Harrison.

So Happy 38th Birthday to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and many more to come.