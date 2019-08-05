MLS Soccer Player Alejandro Bedoya Demands ‘Congress Do Something, End Gun Violence’ In Goal Celebration

Former United States Men's National Soccer Team star Alejandro Bedoya, now playing for MLS club Philadelphia Union, had a message for Congress after scoring a goal in Sunday.

After two mass shootings on Saturday and early Sunday that claimed a total of 29 lives, as The Inquisitr reported, one professional soccer player felt moved to make a call for congressional action on gun violence part of his goal-scoring celebration, in a Sunday evening, nationally televised Major League Soccer match between the DC United and Philadelphia Union teams.

Just three minutes into the DC United-Philadelphia game in Washington D.C.’s Audi Field, 32-year old Philly winger Alejandro Bedoya scored a breakaway goal, putting the ball past DC’s goalkeeper Bill Hamid. The two have been teammates on the United States Men’s National Team. But that didn’t stop Bedoya from a celebration of his early goal. In fact, as seen below on this page, Bedoya grabbed an on-field microphone — placed by broadcaster Fox Sports to pick up ambient crowd noise — and yelled into the microphone.

“Hey Congress do something!” Bedoya shouted into the mic, as quoted by Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch, via Twitter. “End gun violence now!”

The instantly viral moment received enthusiastic responses from Twitter users, with one declaring, “Well, I just became a big fan of Alejandro Bedoya.”

Another Twitter user expressed similar sentiments, declaring Bedoya his “new favorite player,” despite being a fan of the Union’s rival New York Red Bulls.

But the Donald Trump administration has so far shown no desire to push Congress toward legislative action in gun violence, In an interview Sunday on ABC News, posted via Twitter, Trump’s acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney dismissed the idea of legislation to address the issue of easy access to guns.

“There’s no benefit here to try to make this a political issue. This is a social issue and we need to address it as that,” Mulvaney said.

Trump himself also appeared to write off the idea of pressing for new gun regulations, calling the recent wave of mass shootings “a mental illness problem,” in a statement to reporters on Sunday, as quoted by Yahoo! News.

In a horrific 15-hour period on Saturday, a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, killed 20 and wounded at least another 26, as The Inquisitr reported, followed by a masscare in Dayton, Ohio, that claimed nine dead and many more injured.

Police patrol an El Paso Walmart, the scene of a mass shooting which left at least 20 people dead on Saturday. Mario Tama / Getty Images

But Bedoya’s declaration during a nationally televised MLS soccer game appeared to give some degree off uplift to those who witnessed his goal celebration.

“This is amazing, and it’s an athlete taking a stand who def has something to lose,” wrote Twitter user Jason Ence. “Bedoya doesn’t have millions to fall back on. Kudos to him.”

When Bedoya transferred from French Ligue 1 club Nantes in 2016, he reportedly agreed to an average annual salary of just $1 million, according to ESPN, a low figure for a star professional athlete.

By comparison, Bedoya’s U.S. Men’s National Team teammates Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore, both members of MLS club Toronto FC, are paid $6 million per year, and $4.9 million per year, respectively, according to Marca.com.