Mel B Defies Age As She Shows Off Her Amazing Physique In Leopard-Print Bikini

This Spice Girl apparently doesn’t age.

Mel B showed off her incredible physique during a getaway to the Italian island of Capri this week, where she was attending good pal Heidi Klum’s wedding. As The Daily Mail reported, Mel was letting off a bit of steam after completing the U.K. comeback tour for the Spice Girls, and donned a very skimpy leopard-print bikini as she swam off the coast of the island. The singer, whose full name is Melanie Brown but was known to millions as “Scary Spice,” drew considerable attention and some high praise for her on-point bikini looks.

As the report noted, the 44-year-old singer hardly looked her age.

“With her hair pulled into two tight buns, Mel, 44, was a typically engaging sight as she pulled herself onto a vibrant pink inflatable and topped up her tan,” the report noted. “The singer later made her way back to the beach, from where she took pictures of the island’s stunning scenery before settling down with a drink.”

Though Mel B has never exactly been out of the spotlight, remaining a fixture of British tabloids for years after the Spice Girls went their separate ways, she got even more attention this year as she and former bandmates Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, and Emma Bunton came together for a two-week reunion tour across the U.K.

Mel B, 44, shows off her physique in a leopard print bikini https://t.co/Q1nbtXugwe via @DailyMailCeleb — shafiq anwar (@shafiqanwar) August 4, 2019

There could be even more from the Spice Girls in the future, Mel B recently revealed. In an interview with the Mail On Sunday, Mel B discussed having another reunion next year at the Glastonbury festival’s 50th anniversary next year. Mel said that she didn’t want this year’s brief reunion tour to end, noting that she had spent years lobbying her former bandmates to perform together again.

Loading...

“Now we’ve done it, and we loved it. I’m going to make sure there will be more,” Mel B said, adding, “But my plan is for all five of us to do Glastonbury next year for the 50th anniversary. I’m in the process of persuading Victoria to do it. And I will make it happen.”

This year’s tour was a huge success with fans, as the tour itself and even the preparations leading up to it were front-page celebrity news across the U.K.

Until the group is back together again, fans who want to see more from Mel B can keep an eye on the British tabloids and check out her amazing bikini looks in The Daily Mail.