Cardi B Goes Blonde For Ultra-Glam Photo From ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Cover On Instagram

Cardi B shows her softer side on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar for the magazine’s latest issue.

Cardi posted a photo on Saturday, August 3 of herself in a full-on glamorous look. The rapper donned a blonde, short wig as she smiled directly at the camera. Cardi is wearing an off-the-shoulder gown in the photo and accessorized it with long, diamond earrings for an old Hollywood touch. The dress is full of white ruffles, which ends up being the backdrop for the snapshot. Cardi also has on a matching bracelet, which she showed off as she posed with her hands clasped together.

Cardi’s makeup also fits the rapper’s glamorous theme. The “Money” rapper wore gold eyeshadow with long eyelashes for the snapshot. She also wore bright red lipstick in the photo.

At the time of writing, Cardi’s photo received more than 1.7 million likes. The snapshot also received more than 13,000 comments under her picture.

“Just gorgeous!!!!” one follower exclaimed.

“Looking like an angel in the clouds,” another follower chimed in.

While Cardi has only shared the cover thus far, the rapper is seemingly excited to grace the cover of the magazine for the second time. The “Best Life” rapper appeared on the cover of the magazine back in February, before taking home her first Grammy that same year. Billboard reports that at the time, Cardi discussed having five Grammy nominations with Bazaar. The rapper also discussed motherhood and her marriage to rapper Offset.

Loading...

One of the more intimate issues Cardi discussed to the magazine was the fact that she dealt with postpartum depression shortly after giving birth to her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, which she said was something that she didn’t see coming.

“When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen,'” Cardi detailed. “But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders. For some reason, I still don’t feel like my body’s the same. I feel like I don’t have my balance right yet.”

When she’s not on the covers of magazines, Cardi has been using her platform to voice her opinions on local issues. The rapper spoke out on Sunday against President Trump’s remarks about the shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, per Billboard. After tweeting to Trump and asking what he will do about his “racist supporters,” a user told the Grammy winner that her response was, “beyond your scope.” Cardi then replied that she won’t “stick to making music” because she “can’t ignore the slowly but surely racial war that[‘s] going on in this country.”

Fans of Cardi B can keep up with the rapper on Instagram for more updates.