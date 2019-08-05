Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Fractures Shoulder In Fall At His Kentucky Home

McConnell, who tripped on his outside patio, was treated for his injuries and released on Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder after tripping and falling at his Kentucky home on Sunday, a spokesman told NBC News in a statement.

“This morning, Leader McConnell tripped at home on his outside patio and suffered a fractured shoulder. He has been treated, released, and is working from home in Louisville,” David Popp, the Republican lawmaker’s spokesman, said in the statement.

The spokesman didn’t elaborate on where McConnell received help or what type of treatment he received. Nor did they elaborate on the expected time needed for recovery.

“The Leader will continue to work from home,” Popp said in the statement.

Popp said that McConnell called the Republican senators of Texas and Ohio about the two mass shootings that occurred in their states this weekend.

The two shootings in less than 24 hours killed a combined total of at least 29 people and injured dozens more.

“This afternoon he contacted Senators [John] Cornyn and [Rob] Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend,” he said.

The 77-year-old McConnell fell the day after he spoke at the Fancy Farm picnic, an annual political event that brings lawmakers and political candidates together from across the state. Fancy Farm is a small town in southwestern Kentucky that hosts the annual rally where speakers from both parties address a boisterous crowd.

Here’s a few #moscowmitch themed pics from Fancy Farm picnic in Kentucky…and one of me eating mutton bbq. pic.twitter.com/ugaUmkE3LY — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) August 4, 2019

At the event, some Democrats wore “Moscow Mitch” shirts depicting the communist-era hammer and sickle and others heckled McConnell, according to The Hill.

The nickname “Moscow Mitch” came to be after McConnell was criticized for blocking election security legislation aimed at protecting the nation’s political system against foreign attacks who want to meddle with U.S. elections. A Washington Post columnist called the senator a “Russian asset” and “Moscow Mitch” trended on Twitter.

A number of Democrats have called for a special session in the middle of their five-week recess to vote on a gun bill after the weekend shootings. McConnell’s office gave no indication that the majority leader would call the Senate back into session. The house is set to reconvene in September.

The El Paso shooting is being treated by law enforcement as an act of domestic terrorism.

McConnell is up for reelection next year and has aligned himself closely with President Donald Trump. He was first elected to the Senate in 1984 after serving as a judge. He is the longest-serving Republican leader of the Senate and is seeking a seventh term in 2020.